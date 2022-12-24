Who is Selema Masekela? All about Lupita Nyong'o's boyfriend as couple go Instagram official

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o had a surprise for her fans on Friday as she officially disclosed her relationship with popular host and commentator, Selema Masekela.

Her latest Instagram video featured the couple in different outfits, including robes, bathing suits, and formals. Lupita included the song The King’s Affirmation in the video. The caption simply stated:

“We just click! @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid”

The duo, who were spotted together at Selema Masekela’s company launch in Venice, California, did not reveal details about their relationship.

Selema Masekela is a TV host and sports commentator

Born on August 28, 1971, Selema Masekela grew up on Staten Island, New York.

Masekela has previously worked at Transworld Publications, TW Snow, TW Skateboarding, and TW Surf. He has hosted several shows and gained recognition as a correspondent for ESPN during the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

He has featured as a host of different live events and his music was a part of films like Entourage and House of Lies. He was also a featured reporter for the Olympic Zone on NBC. Selema has been cast as an actor in Point Break, Uncle Drew, and Sneakerheads.

Selema Masekela has participated in social activities and has established organizations like Stoked Mentoring, The Lunchbox Fund, and The Skatepark Project.

Stoked Mentoring has been working to decrease the danger of fatal accidents in various sports activities. The Lunchbox Fund offers meals to students in township schools and The Skatepark Project makes the best parks for skateboarding.

What has Lupita Nyong’o been up to recently?

Lupita Nyong'o reprised her role as Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o is currently trending after revealing her relationship with Selema Masekela. She also came under the spotlight recently when she was spotted alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-star Tenoch Huerta, dancing to Jose Feliciano’s Feliz Navidad on December 22.

Nyong’o posted a video on Instagram where she and Huerta were showcasing their moves near the pool. Lupita was wearing a gold outfit and Tenoch was seen in an orange suit with silver shoes.

Two weeks ago, Nyong’o documented her experience of working on the set of the Black Panther sequel with a few selfies that she posted on Instagram. Before that, she also posted some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the sequel.

The pictures featured Michaela Coel, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, and Dania Gurira.

The 39-year-old has not disclosed anything about her upcoming projects. Her last appearance was in the recently released MCU film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A sequel to the 2018 film Black Panther, it grossed $790 million at the box office.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever received decent feedback from critics and audiences, mainly for paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who made his debut as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, released in 2016. Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, following complications from colon cancer.

