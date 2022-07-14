Who is Will Owen? All about Eleanor Tomlinson's husband and their relationship timeline as Poldark star gets married

Eleanor Tomlinson recently exchanged vows with rugby player Will Owen. The wedding ceremony was held at Euridge Manor in Cotswolds. The bride was seen in a traditional gown by Pronovias, which she paired with Christian Louboutin heels.

Tomlinson shared a few pictures from her special day on Instagram and wrote:

“When a Miss becomes a Mrs. I love you. The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends.”

Tomlinson revealed that the wedding was planned by her brother Ross’ fiancé, Alex, and that the venue was the inspiration behind her wedding dress. She said:

“The venue and the details play a huge part in finding the right dress. I knew I wanted to get married at Euridge Manor in Chippenham – it is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to. Once I’d seen the aisle, the setting, the different areas in which moments of our big day would be playing out, I was able to envision the dress in the surroundings.”

What do we know about Eleanor Tomlinson’s husband?

Will Owen is a rugby player who plays for the local team Coventry Rugby. He has also played for Leicester Tigers, Doncaster Knights, and Nottingham Rugby Club previously.

Owen does not have a Wikipedia page and detailed information regarding his personal life is not available at the moment. He recently came into the spotlight following his marriage to Eleanor Tomlinson.

Relationship timeline

Tomlinson subtly introduced her new partner to her fans when she shared an Instagram post with Owen in February 2021. A source stated that they had been seeing each other for a few months and decided to stay together during the pandemic.

Eleanor later sparked engagement rumors in November 2021 when she was spotted outside a supermarket in London with a diamond ring on her finger. She was previously in a relationship with Harry Richardson, but they separated in 2018.

About Eleanor Tomlinson

Eleanor Tomlinson has appeared in many movies and TV series (Image via Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

Eleanor Tomlinson first appeared in the 2006 romantic mystery The Illusionist. She then played significant roles in the 2008 teen romantic comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, and the international production of Hepzibah – Sie holt dich im Schlaf (2009). She also portrayed Eve in a science-fiction series named The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Furthermore, Tomlinson appeared in the dark fantasy film Alice in Wonderland, Siberian Education, and Jack the Giant Slayer.

The 30-year-old has starred in series like Poirot, The White Queen, Death Comes to Pemberley, Poldark, and The War of the Worlds. She portrayed Lady Gabby in the BBC One crime-thriller comedy series The Outlaws.

