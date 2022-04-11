Who first inspired Bri Steves to follow music? American Song Contest star featured in Billboard 2019

Singer and rapper, Bri Steves, will be representing Pennsylvania in the upcoming episode of the American Song Contest on April 11, 2022 on NBC.

Temple University graduate, Bri, is expected to impress the judges and the audience with her song Plenty Love on the music reality show that is being hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

All About American Song Contest Star, Bri Steves

Born and raised in Philadelphia, singer-songwriter Bri Steves was inspired by legends like Marvin Gaye and Lauryn Hill to follow her passion.

Bri spent her formative years undergoing classical training as she studied viola in the Delaware Symphony Orchestra when she was just 10 years old. The multi-talented musician was later inspired by champion lyricists like J Cole and Biggie to start rapping.

While attending Temple University, Steves taught herself to record her own songs. At the same time, she began experimenting with her singing and rapping on the Philadelphia subways.

Her powerhouse performance at a Starr Island Music Group showcase in 2016 left the audience stunned. She gained support from the likes of Revolt TV, nabbing a spot on FADER’s 5 Artists Ready to be Philadelphia’s Next Champion.

During her senior year at Temple, she got the opportunity to sign with Atlantic Records. She got studio time in Miami, Los Angeles and Atlanta, alongside Sonny Digital, Boi-1da, and more.

Bri's 2018 single, Jealousy, which has garnered 2.3 million views as of writing, helped her feature in the Billboards charts. Other than being a hit among fans, the song also became a favorite of renowned rapper, Kendrick Lamar, who invited her to perform with him at Made In America 2018.

Speaking about performing with Lamar, producer Steves told The Enquirer:

“We were backstage, Kendrick was sitting there talking to me about, 'OK, I'm going to bring you out after m.A.A.d. city' … and I'm just as cool as a cucumber. As calm as can be. My team was like, 'What's going on with you? Why are you so calm? This is not who you are at all, you're always so frazzled.' That was the first time at any show ever that, wow, I just feel like I belong here. I'm not nervous. I'm not unsettled. Man, I know I'm talking to my greatest inspiration ever, Kendrick Lamar. I used to watch his shows to figure out how to perform and I'm here talking to him? It just felt crazy to feel so serene.”

Her track, Miami, also received praise from heavyweights in the music industry.

Bri Steves is now taking a shot at winning the American Song Contest. There is no doubt that she will be a fan-favorite.

The winner of the show will be declared on May 9, 2022 on NBC.

