Anthony Michael Hall net worth: Fortune explored as Breakfast Club star welcomes first child with Lucia Oskerova

Anthony Michael Hall recently welcomed his first child with his wife Lucia Oskerova. Anthony and Lucia have been married since 2020. Anthony, best known for his appearance on The Breakfast Club, boasts a net worth reported to be $4 million, which is a result of his work in films and TV shows. His wife Lucia is an actress and former model.

The duo confirmed the news in an interview with PEOPLE, where Anthony spoke about his experience so far:

"Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep and it's the craziest time, but it's the best time. So we're really enjoying it."

Anthony Michael Hall also said that he wants to name his son Michael, adding that his wife wishes the same. He then revealed the name of the newborn to be Michael Anthony Hall II, saying that he and Lucia wanted to keep the full name. He even spoke about how his wife handled the pregnancy:

"She was really amazing with it, She's very healthy and has great genes, so it was all smooth and other than being a little sleep deprived now, really great."

Anthony also said that the baby was born at Cedars Sinai. He added:

"My wife's tiger mom instincts kicked in and she's on top of everything. She does great research and we read tons of books and are also just learning on the job, getting thrown into it. We just love it, it's been amazing to really fully be in parent mode."

Anthony Michael Hall has accumulated a lot of wealth from his acting career

Anthony Michael Hall has been active in the film and TV industry since 1977. He has appeared in various projects that have contributed to his earnings. CelebrityNetWorth states that the 55-year-old's net worth is approximately $4 million.

Anthony made his acting debut in various commercials and this was followed by stage plays. He eventually made his screen debut with the television film, The Gold Bug in 1980 and was featured in 12 episodes of Saturday Night Live.

His first film as an actor was Six Pack, which was released in 1982. He then appeared in various other films like Sixteen Candies, Weird Science, Six Degrees of Separation, Who Do I Gotta Kill? and more.

He played the role of Shorty in 9 episodes of the comedy series, Claude's Crib, and portrayed the character of Johnny Smith in the science fiction drama series, The Dead Zone. He appeared as Mr. Hart in the third season of the MTV series, Awkward, and as Rusty Perot in the sixth season of the ABC sitcom, The Goldbergs.

Michael Hall portrayed Mike Engel in The Dark Knight and Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills. His other projects include Aftermath, Results, Sixteen Candles, and more.

However, he is best known for his role as Brian Johnson in the 1985 teen classic, The Breakfast Club.

Anthony Michael Hall revealed in February 2023 that he and Lucia are expecting their first child

Anthony Michael Hall disclosed in an interview with PEOPLE in February 2023 that he and Lucia are expecting their first child. He revealed that Lucia surprised him with the news and recounted their reaction to the same:

"We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the good news."

Anthony also praised Lucia, saying that she is preparing herself to become a good mother. He added that Lucia is taking care of the family affairs and ensures that everyone gets to eat healthy food and can avoid being diagnosed with any disease.

