Huw Edwards net worth: Fortune explored amid Snapchat photo and BBC presenter scandal

Well-known journalist Huw Edwards has been trending online after a BBC presenter was charged with paying £35,000 to a teenage girl in exchange for explicit pictures. Edwards became a target of the netizens when the BBC presenter was suspended after being taken off air. The action was taken after the girl's family members filed a complaint on May 19, 2023.

Edwards' net worth is reported to be $3 million, and he has earned a lot of wealth from his appearances on various shows on the BBC.

Huw Edwards' Instagram account appears to have been deleted

Huw was believed to be the accused after a Snapchat video of him went viral on July 9, 2023, where he was showing off his b*ttocks.

Huw Edwards has now reportedly deleted his Instagram page. The video of Edwards featured him in a FaceTime conversation, but there have been claims that the video could be AI-generated.

Huw Edwards has accumulated a lot of wealth from his successful career as a journalist

Huw Edwards has earned a lot from his appearances on BBC (Image via Rick Pushinsky/Getty Images)

Huw Edwards gained recognition for his appearances on the BBC over the years. This contributed to his earnings every year, and IdolNetWorth reported his net worth to be $3 million.

While he was active on the BBC, he earned between £550,000 and £599,999. However, the payment was affected due to gender pay gap issues that happened at the BBC in 2018, reducing his salary to between £520,000 and £529,999. The reduction continued, and he had been earning £465,000 since 2021.

He first joined the BBC in 1984 as a news trainee and later began to present various shows. He presented various important events and held the position of Chief Political Correspondent at BBC News.

The major events that he covered on the BBC include Prince William and Catherine Middleton's wedding, Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, and Nelson Mandela's death. Huw Edwards continued to appear on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC World News, and more.

Edwards also presented other radio and TV shows alongside several documentaries, like Bread of Heaven with Huw Edwards. He appeared as a guest on Mary Berry's Christmas Party, which aired in December 2018, and later narrated a show titled Organ Stops: Saving the King of Instruments, which aired on BBC Four in December 2022.

Huw Edwards also launched the Hoffi Coffi café in the library of Swansea University in 2011. He was a Patron of the National College of Music and the President of the London Welsh Trust. Edwards held the positions of Vice President and Pro Chancellor of Cardiff University and Gwalia Male Choir. He is an expert musician and has played at the Jewin Welsh Presbyterian Chapel.

The victim purchased cocaine with the help of the money she received

According to the victim's complaint, she bought cocaine using the money of the BBC presenter, and she also got addicted to it.

While the accusations came out, a BBC spokesperson shared a statement, saying that they take such charges seriously and would take action immediately. The spokesperson further stated:

"As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. This includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further details and understanding of the situation."

Attorney Myles Jackman says that if the presenter is guilty, he would be sentenced to 26 weeks. The BBC also hired Jeff Brown, who has been a part of the corporate investigations team for a long time.

A majority of the BBC presenters took to social media to claim that they were not the accused.

A majority of the BBC presenters took to social media to claim that they were not the accused. While netizens were trying to speculate on who could be the accused, prosecutor Nazir Afzal warned everyone that they could be sued if they made false charges.

