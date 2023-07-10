Jaycee Chan net worth: Fortune explored as Jackie Chan interview resurfaces online amid recent daughter backlash

One of Jackie Chan's statements from a previous interview that has gone viral sees him saying that his son Jaycee Chan won't inherit his fortune worth $400 million after his death. Jaycee Chan, like his father, is also an actor who has appeared in a number of films and has a net worth of $2 million.

Reports of the interview come soon after a video featuring Jackie Chan and a young woman went viral on Twitter. The video showed Chan and the woman, who was believed to be his daughter, watching a montage of scenes from his movies. However, the video didn't feature Jackie Chan and his daughter but was a clip from the film Ride On where he starred alongside Liu Haocun.

When fans saw the viral clip, they criticized the actor and wanted to know more about his daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam, and her story. Chan had an affair with actress Elaine Ng Yi-Lei which led to the birth of Etta, who has claimed that her father has no place in her life.

In the first video, Chan was speaking to SOH Talks & Ideas about how his children have to establish themselves on their own. Addressing his son, he said that Jaycee Chan has a lack of discipline and doesn't have a proper way of talking to anyone.

"If he is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting mine," the actor said.

Jackie Chan also wrote in his autobiography Never Grow Up that he once purchased a first-class plane ticket for himself and an economy ticket for Jaycee Chan. He told Jaycee that he must sit in the economy as he had no money. However, Jaycee later upgraded to a first-class seat.

Jackie said that he was trying to teach his son a lesson that everyone must fight their battles and when someone sits in the first class, it is a result of their hard work.

In an interview with NewsAsia in 2011, Jackie said that he would like to donate his fortune to some charity.

Jaycee Chan has earned a lot from his career as a singer and actor

Jaycee Chan has been pursuing his career as a singer and actor since 2004. Although he hasn't gained a lot of success in the industry, Jaycee Chan's net worth is estimated to be $2 million as per CelebrityNetWorth.

He joined the College of William and Mary but dropped out, and started his career in 2004 by releasing his first CD titled Jaycee.

Jaycee then developed an interest in acting and made his debut with the action fantasy film, The Twins Effect II, which also featured his father. He continued to appear in various other films like 2 Young, The Heavenly Kings, Kung Fu Panda, Mulan, Love Speaks, and more.

Jaycee Chan also made his directorial debut with the comedy-drama film, Good Night Beijing, released on December 10, 2021. The basic premise was about two individuals meeting and falling in love. It featured Chen Bolin and Amber Kuo in the lead roles alongside Eric Tsang, Nicholas Tse, Eric Moo, Jackie Chan, and Jaycee himself.

Jaycee Chan has been involved in a few legal problems when he was arrested in 2014 on charges of marijuana possession. He served in prison for six months and this negatively affected his career and his relationship with his father Jackie Chan.

Jackie Chan was criticized after the clip from Ride On went viral on social media

As mentioned earlier, a clip featuring Jackie Chan and a young woman watching scenes from his previous films went viral on Friday. The woman accompanying him was believed to be his daughter and even described him as "awesome" in the clip. Additionally, it also showed the two of them begin crying at one point.

However, it was later clarified that the woman in the video wasn't Jackie Chan's daughter Etta Ng Chok Lam. As mentioned earlier, the clip is from Chan's film Ride On. As the video began trending, netizens criticized Chan and wanted to know the real story of his daughter.

Chan had an affair with actress Elaine Ng Yi-Lei which led to the birth of Etta. The news remained a secret as Chan apologized to his wife and son. In an interview with E! News in 2015, Etta said that her father does not have any place in her life and she does not need him anymore.

Etta also had a few problems with her mother after Etta claimed that she and her girlfriend Andi Autumn did not have a home because their parents were h*mophobic. Etta's mother responded by saying that the pair should start working if they are having financial trouble.

It is worth noting that Jackie Chan and his daughter have reportedly not had any contact in several years.

