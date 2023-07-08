Jwan Yosef net worth: Fortune explored as painter announces split from Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have now announced their divorce after being married for six years. Yosef is a painter and has participated in various art exhibitions over the years. He is also an expert in plastic arts and IdolNetWorth reports his net worth to be somewhere between $100,000 and $1 million.

Ricky and Jwan shared a statement with PEOPLE on their divorce, where they mentioned that they are ending their marriage with love, respect, and dignity for their kids, alongside honoring the time they have spent with each other ever since their marriage in 2017. They added:

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Who is Jwan Yosef?

Yosef was raised in Stockholm and identifies himself as Arab, as he was born in Syria. Speaking to My Kali, he recalled his experience of being raised as queer and revealed that his family immigrated to Sweden during the 80s. He disclosed that his family was open-minded and added that his father was a Muslim and his mother was a Christian.

He went to the Pernby School of Painting in Stockholm and then enrolled at the Konstfack University, where he acquired his degree in fine art in 2009. He then joined Central Saint Martins in London and finished his master's in fine arts.

He has worked in various cities, including Europe and Los Angeles, and his first solo exhibition was held in Dallas. Starting from 2007, he participated in group exhibitions and he later organized his solo exhibition, High Notes, at the Galleri Anna Thulin in Stockholm in 2013.

Yosef has been a recipient of various accolades, including the Threadneedle Prize for exhibiting artist in 2013 and the Beers Contemporary Award for Emerging Art. He launched a studio in Los Angeles at the beginning of this year.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef first met back in 2015

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's first meeting happened via social media in 2015, following which they began dating. They appeared as a couple on the red carpet of the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala.

Martin then disclosed his engagement while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. The couple tied the knot the following year.

Ricky and Jwan welcomed two children after their marriage. The pair's first child, Lucia Martin-Yosef, was born in December 2018 through surrogacy and they revealed the news through Instagram, posting a picture of the newborn's hands. Their son, Renn Martin-Yosef was born the following year.

Before his marriage to Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin became the father of twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, in 2008. The twins were born through a gestational surrogate.

