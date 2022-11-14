Who is Danica McKellar married to? Hallmark star reveals why she left Los Angeles for rural Tennessee

Actress Danica McKellar has been living in Los Angeles since she was a child. However, she recently decided to move and shift to a rural residence in Tennessee where she will be enjoying the festive season. In an interview with People, McKellar said:

"I am just loving the fact that my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me. I think it's just a wonderful example of life imitating art."

The Hack! star moved to a residence outside Nashville along with her husband, attorney Scott Sveslosky, and her son Draco, and her mother Mahalia. McKellar said that she and Sveslosky have been waiting to see nature for a long time and that they are to not be in the city anymore.

Morgan Ortagus @MorganOrtagus



Danica McKellar says her family has left Los Angeles for rural Tennessee: ‘Wanting more nature’ | Fox News Welcome to Tennessee, Danica!Danica McKellar says her family has left Los Angeles for rural Tennessee: ‘Wanting more nature’ | Fox News foxnews.com/entertainment/… Welcome to Tennessee, Danica!Danica McKellar says her family has left Los Angeles for rural Tennessee: ‘Wanting more nature’ | Fox News foxnews.com/entertainment/…

Although McKellar and Svelovsky have never lived in Tennessee, they do have a history with the area from the time that they were dating. McKellar said that she and Svelovsky dated for a month before they realized that they couldn't stay away from each other. Danica was filming in Kentucky at the time.

The Wonder Years star said that she was also attached to the location for its links to country music. She noted:

"Memphis and Nashville are both entertainment cities. They're known for music. Being from L.A. and being an entertainer, it's nice to have creative people around."

Danica is currently working to turn her house into a dream home. She says that she is not a designer but is working to make sure that the place fits her family. She said that they are building a kitchen at the bottom, which will be reserved for her mother.

Danica said that the house does not need any refurbishing, but added that there is a trampoline in the backyard that she jumps on all the time.

She also said that after exploring the surroundings for sometime, she realized her favorite things about the place are the giant and fluffy clouds caused by summer humidity and the autumn leaves on maple trees. Danica McKellar said that she loves the leaves when they turn shares of "gold and pink, and orange and red."

Although she opted to move to a natural spot, the relocation was not easy and McKellar refused to work on any big projects. Danica recently left the Hallmark Channel and joined the Great American Country. After the shift was complete, she traveled to Canada to work on her next film, Christmas at the Drive-In.

Danica McKellar is now planning to create new memories in her first winter in Tennessee. She will be hosting her family and some cousins at her new house on Thanksgiving.

Danica McKellar is married to Scott Sveslosky

Danica McKellar and Scott Sveslosky exchanged vows in November 2014 (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Danica McKellar and Scott Sveslosky got engaged in July 2014 and tied the knot in Kauai, Hawaii, in November of the same year. Scott is a partner at the Los Angeles legal firm Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton.

While speaking to Country Living, Danica said that she met Scott through friends and continued,

"The parents of someone my son goes to school with were friends with him and said 'We want him to meet somebody nice. He's such a nice guy.' I thought, 'Okay, well, a nice guy—that's really what I want. He doesn't have to be a model or anything.' But turns out, he did used to be a model. He's everything. He's the sweetest guy ever."

After a few conversations on the phone, the duo met each other for a coffee and fell in love with each other.

Before Scott, Danica McKellar was married to composer Michael "Mike" Verta in 2009. The couple had been dating since 2001 but divorced in June 2012. Danica shares her son Draco with Verta.

Danica McKellar is known for her appearance as Winnie Cooper in the ABC series, The Wonder Years, from 1988 to 1993. She also lent her voice to Miss Martian in the animated show Young Justice in 2010 and appeared on other shows like Project Mc2 and The Jetsons.

The 47-year-old is also the writer of six books related to mathematics that include Math Doesn't S**k, Ki*s My Math, Hot X: Algebra Exposed, and more.

Poll : 0 votes