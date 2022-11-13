Who will be performing at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Float and Balloon appearances explored

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a spectacular holiday event. The world's second-oldest Thanksgiving parade will begin on November 24 at 9 am and end at 12 pm.

The parade's lineup will include classic and well-known floats, 4 balloons, 12 marching bands, 24 major artists, and more, as well as new additions. Will Coss, the parade’s executive producer, in a statement, said:

"This November, as we once again set the stage for the start of the holiday season, we are thrilled to showcase another spectacle full of magic and wonder that will help create everlasting memories with loved ones during this special time of year."

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 lineup

The parade will be co-hosted by NBC The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.

Balloons

Bluey, BBC's lovable pup, will appear in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time. The puppy is set to brighten everyone's day, all the way from Australia to Manhattan.

Greg Heffley, the star of the best-selling book Diary of a Wimpy Kid, is set to appear at the parade for the 13th time. The float’s appearance will coincide with the release of the series’ 17th addition, Diper Overlode. Sinclair Oil & DINO will also return to the parade with an all-new member Baby DINO.

Debuting alongside them is Stuart the Minion from the blockbuster, Minions: The Rise of Gru. Acorn, Ada Twist, Scientist, Astronaut Snoopy, Blue & White Macy's Stars, Candy Cane, Goku, Grogu, Harold the Firefighter, Opening Macy's Stars, Paw Patrol, Pikachu & Eevee, and more will join them.

Floats

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party, presented by Toys'R'Us, will feature America's favorite giraffe DJs in an all-new float that will inspire everyone to rediscover the magic of childhood with balloons, colors, toys, and more.

Pinkfong Baby Shark will also be seen in the parade as it prepares to make its debut alongside Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark in the celebration.

The parade will also feature a "giant walking bed" and other fantastical elements from Netflix's Supersized Slumber. The Wondership, complete with its signature red, yellow, and blue balloons and confetti, is also set to take flight over Manhattan during the parade.

Other floats to march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include 1-2-3 Sesame Street, Big City Cheer!, Big Red Shoe Car, Big Turkey Spectacular, Birds of a Feather Stream Together, Blue’s Clues & You!, Celebration Gator, and many more.

Marching Bands

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade invites marching bands of all kinds from across the country to represent their respective states every year.

The 12 marching bands set to march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include:

Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction (Columbia) Bourdon County H.S Marching Colonels (Kentucky) Carmel H.S Marching Greyhounds (Indiana) Clovis North Educational Center Bronco Band (California) Delfines Marching Band (Veracruz, Mexico) Macy’s Great American Marching Band (Pennsylvania) NYPD Marching Band (New York) Tarpon Springs Outdoor Performance Ensemble (Florida) The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band (South Dakota) The Queer Big Apple Corps (New York) University of Missouri’s Marching Mizzou (Missouri) Vandegrift H.S Viper Marching Band & Vision Dance Company (Texas)

Performers set to perform at the parade include Betty Who, Big Time Rush, Cam, Fitz, and the Tantrums, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, Joss Stone, Kirk Franklin, Paula Abdul, Sean Paul, Trombone Shorty, Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, and many more.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast live on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.

