Minions: The Rise of Gru box office - How much did the animation film make over July 4 weekend?

Minions: The Rise of Gru, featuring Steve Carell in the lead role (voice cast), was released in the US on July 1, 2022, to instant critical acclaim. Praise was mostly directed towards the film's entertaining and lighthearted tone.

The movie is also turning out to be a massive commercial success and is currently the tenth-highest grossing film of the year.

Read further ahead to find out how much the film made over the July 4 weekend.

Minions: The Rise of Gru July 4 weekend box-office collection

Per Forbes, Minions: The Rise of Gru made $108.5 million during the July 4 weekend (Friday-Sunday). With a total of $127.9 million, the film broke Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon's staggering collection of $115 million in its first four days in 2011. It also broke Transformers 3's weekend collection of $97 million.

Globally, Minions: The Rise of Gru has already grossed $221.6 million (via Collider) and is now the tenth-highest grossing movie of the year. The record-breaking box-office collection is proof of the Minions franchise's massive popularity across the world.

The original 2015 flick, Minions, was also a great commercial success, grossing more than $1.159 billion globally. It is the tenth-highest grossing movie of all time. Critically, however, the film wasn't a success, with most critics giving mixed reviews and criticizing the lack of character depth.

A closer look at Minions: The Rise of Gru plot and cast

Minions: The Rise of Gru revolves around 11-year-old Gru, who dreams of becoming a supervillain.

A synopsis of the film on Illumination's official YouTube channel reads:

''Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.''

''When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.''

Minions: The Rise of Gru features Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Taraji P. Henson, among others, in pivotal roles. Carell voices Gru, while Coffin voices Kevin, Stuart and other minions. Henson lends her voice to the character of Belle Bottom.

The film also stars numerous others in supporting roles, including:

Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow

Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean-Clawed

Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck

Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance

Danny Trejo as Stronghold

Minions: The Rise of Gru is directed by Kyle Balda from a script penned by Matthew Fogel. Balda is best known for his work on animated flicks like Despicable Me 3, Minions and many more.

