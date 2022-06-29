BET Awards 2022: 5 best-dressed women and what they wore

The annual awards show, BET Awards 2022, was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, June 26, 2022. Established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television, the awards celebrate African Americans in the field of entertainment.

BET Awards 2022 was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and had many celebrities in attendance. These included Kanye West (Ye), Sean Diddy, Billy Porter, and others. Some of the best-dressed stars for the night were Lizzo (in Gucci), Janelle Monae (in Roberto Cavalli) and Mary J. Blige (in Tony Ward).

Ahead, we have rounded up a list of women who flaunted the most standout fashion ensembles at the BET Awards 2022.

5 Best-Dressed Females that took the BET Awards 2022 redcarpet by storm

1) Lizzo in Gucci

Lizzo at BET Awards 2022 in Gucci dress (Image via @lizzobeating / Instagram)

Lizzo arrived at the red carpet of the BET Awards 2022 in a custom Gucci gown. For the occassion, the R&B singer channeled diva energy as she carried a navy blue lurex dress. The dress featured a deep neckline, flared sleeves and oversized shoulders.

More features were added with the addition of black feather trim over the dress and lace corset inclusion. Styled by Jason Rembert, she paired the Gucci gown with a pair of black leather high heel platform sandals. Adding a sultry sizzle to the outfit, the dress featured a thigh-high split on the left leg.

She styled her hair with the help of celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain, who put her hair into finger waves with styled curled baby hair. Lizzo's makeup artist for the evening, Alex Mayo, chose a subtle look with a pop of blue as the eyeliner.

2) Janelle Monae in Roberto Cavalli

Janelle Monae opted for a bold and edgy style at Sunday night's BET Awards 2022 in Los Angeles. The dress, which was a truly radical look, was chosen by the star in response to the current political climate in the country, following the law denying women the rights to their own bodies.

The star, who chose to wear a Roberto Cavalli gown from the Fall 2022 collection, was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn. The Roberto Cavalli gown featured a sheer skirt attached to a black leather top. The black leather top also had a large black colored rose across the chest in the center of the neckline. The harness was dressed in silver hardware.

The harness top was layered over a bandeau top in velvet materials. She accessorized her look with the addition of a pair of black open-toed platform heels.

As for her hairstyle, the star put her blonde locks into a curly high bun, wrapped in a black cord. She further added a single thin braided piece around her neck. Along with this, she flaunted a pair of spike silver drop earrings, black and silver bangles and a collection of chunky silver rings.

3) Mary J. Blige in Tony Ward

Mary J. Blige in Tony Ward at the BET Awards 2022 (Image via @therealmaryjblige / Instagram)

Mary J. Blige opted for a glamorous look in a two-piece set from Tony Ward. The 51-year-old actress and singer-star switched from her usual street style into a classic and sophosticated look.

The top of the two-piece set by Jason Rembert featured an asymmetric sleeve design. It had an off-the-shoulder look and a singular long sleeve on one arm, whereas only a thin beaded strap held the top up on the other shoulder. The pristine white of the silhouette was also given a choker-type collar look with ruched detail.

The top was paired with a high-waisted white skirt, which came in a ruched style. The skirt was carried into a long floor-sweeping train from one side, while the other featured a thigh-high slit. To acccessorize, the star wore a pair of silver metallic heels from Rene Caovilla. The stiletto sandals featured an ankle climbing wrap, and twined around Blige's leg to give it a snake-like look.

A further flair was added to the look with the addition of a diamond cuff, several diamond rings, and gold Cartier bracelets. As for her hairstyle, she opted for a half-pony look, showcasing her large silver earrings.

4) Chloe Bailey in Nicolas Jebran

Chloe Bailey opted to experiment on the red carpet of the BET Awards 2022. Her floor-length gown was made with a shimmering black fabric with sporadic sparkles. The fabric swirled and climbed up her torso, creating a unique and whimsical bodice.

The bodice was given an off-the-shoulder look, with a single sleeve made into a full-length sleeve with dramatic and bold shoulders. The other sleeve wasn't given any support. To accessorize, the star wore a pair of silver swirling earrings and a gold bracelet, which set off the otherwise all-black look.

To style her hair, Bailey tied her hair up into a voluminous ponytail in a braided style. The star paired the outfit with a strappy black peep-toed platform heels. She opted for a bold makeup look, with a vampy deep nude lipstick and a smokey eye with a pair of dramatic eyelashes.

5) Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton at the BET Awards 2022 (Image via @cynthiaerivo / Instagram)

At the BET Awards 2022, Cynthia Erivo embraced architectural inspiration with saturated primary colors all-over her ensemble. The 35-year-old actress and singer wore an ensemble from Louis Vuitton's runway.

The English actress attended the event in an outfit styled by Jason Bolden. The two-piece set featured a cityscape print in saturated shades of blue, red, and yellow.

The top from the two-piece set arrived in a structured envelope style, which also featured a draped modern cowl neck and black trims. The skirt was given a mid-thigh length in a flounce skirt pattern that had layering detail and drooping pockets.

The outfit was accentuated with the addition of a black grommet leather belt, which highlighted the star's waist. With the ensemble, she wore a pair of 6-inch gold metallic platform heels.

The look was accessorized with the addition of a gold and diamond septum ring, multiple chunky gold finger rings, a gold watch, and multiple gold studs on her ears.

