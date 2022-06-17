Mary J Blige 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, presale and more

American singer-songwriter Mary J Blige has announced her North American tour in support of her latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous. The singer will be supported by Queen Naija and Ella Mai on select dates. The tour will kick off on September 17 in Greensboro, and has stops scheduled in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York, among other cities. The final show will take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Tickets for the Mary J Blige tour will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10.00 am EDT via Ticketmaster. Fans can also access the American Express presale that started on June 15 and is currently ongoing for certain venues.

Mary J Blige 2022 Tour dates

September 17 — Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum *^

September 18 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena *^

September 21 — Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center *^

September 22 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center *^

September 24 — Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena ^

September 25 — Chicago, IL at United Center *^

September 28 — Birmingham, AL at Legacy Center at BJCC *^

September 29 — Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena *^

October 01 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center *^

October 02 — Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena *

October 06 — Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

October 08 — Las Vegas, NV at Michelob Ultra Arena *^

October 09 — Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum ^

October 12 — St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center *^

October 15 — New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center *^

October 16 — Memphis, TN at FedEx Forum *^

October 19 — Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *^

October 20 — Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center *^

October 22 — Hampton, VA at Hampton Coliseum *^

October 23 — Newark, NJ at Prudential Center *^

October 26 — Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena *^

October 27 — Cincinnati, OH at Heritage Bank Center *^

October 29 — Atlantic City, NJ at Boardwalk Hall *^

* = w/ Queen Naija

^ = w/ Ella Mai

More about Mary J Blige and her iconic fall at the Super Bowl 2022

Mary J Blige began her career in 1988. Her debut album, titled What’s the 411?, released in 1992. The album is known for introducing a mix of R&B and hip-hop into mainstream pop culture. The remix of the album was released in 1993, and it became famous for being the first album by a singer to have a rapper on every song.

The artist has released 14 studio albums over the course of her career, four of which reached the number one position on Billboard. Her biggest hits include Real Love, Not Gon' Cry, Be Without You and Family Affair. Coming to accolades won by the artist, she has won nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, and ten Billboard Music Awards, among other notable awards.

Political Scientist C DeSean Gooden @deseanskii



#SuperBowl Why Mary J Blige fall like The toys from toy story when Andy gets back Why Mary J Blige fall like The toys from toy story when Andy gets back 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperBowl https://t.co/XtyF67VMRX

Earlier this year, Mary J Blige, aka the Queen of the Hip Hop Soul, gave rise to a flurry of memes during her performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime. The artist performed alongside music industry bigwigs Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Pakk. After Blige concluded her performance, she deliberately fell to her knees and then fell on her back, which became fodder for good-humored memes in the following days,

