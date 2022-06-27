"Who thought that was a good idea?": Hilarious Kanye West memes trend online as rapper's BET Awards appearance goes viral

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards to pay tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs. Ye was seen wearing a full-coverage face mask, sunglasses and a baseball cap along with a grey leather jacket, and Twitterati have taken to social media to post hilarious memes regarding the rapper.

The rapper gave a whopping six-minute speech to honour the I'll be missing you singer. Viewers mocked Kanye, saying he must have trouble talking through his mask, with audible breathing noises.

Fans took to twitter to make fun of Kanye's costume:

"Y’all let Kanye and Diddy the stage with NO time limit? Who thought that was a good idea?"

Twitter users react to Kanye West's speech at the BET Awards

West was at BET Awards to pay homage to Diddy, who received the Lifetime Achievement award for over 30 years of contributions to the music industry. Users posted numerous memes on the social media platform, many taking a dig at Kanye's mask, saying that he struggled breathing while giving his speech.

Ely @EarfToEly #BETAwards Kanye can barely breathe up in that mask, all that damn hyperventilating Kanye can barely breathe up in that mask, all that damn hyperventilating😭#BETAwards https://t.co/L7YotzF8VY

CelebritySimsz @maniseptum #BETAwards I can hear Kanye literally fighting to breathe through that mask. I can hear Kanye literally fighting to breathe through that mask. 😭 #BETAwards

k a r y. @itsKARY_

#BETAwards Kanye is literally gasping for air in this damn ski-mask. LMFAO HELP! Kanye is literally gasping for air in this damn ski-mask. LMFAO HELP!#BETAwards

Blow On My Harmonica @TMONEY502 #BETAwards Kanye fighting the battle of his life under that mask Kanye fighting the battle of his life under that mask 😂😂😂 #BETAwards

Some even said that the Flashing Lights singer would need an inhaler after getting off the stage.

Shay Brooks @sbrooks3020 #BETAwards Kanye going to need an inhaler when he get off the stage Kanye going to need an inhaler when he get off the stage😂 #BETAwards

Some questioned the rapper's outfit and compared him to characters like Hollowman and Noir from The Boys. Few even said that he looked like he was on his way to rob a place.

MaltLiquorPapi @LowkeyBrilliant Kanye coming out to give Diddy his flowers #BETAwards Kanye coming out to give Diddy his flowers #BETAwards https://t.co/AnUDjwcYT2

Debating Hip-Hop / Future AOTY @DebatingHipHop_ Kanye walked into the BET awards like Robert Pattinson robbing a bank in Good Time Kanye walked into the BET awards like Robert Pattinson robbing a bank in Good Time 😭😭 https://t.co/Lc9RnTyefb

Many pointed out that Kanye West's breathing reminded them of Darth Vader.

808s & Youngboy @AyeAyeRonIfykyk Kanye West was really breathing like Darth Vadar during the BET Awards Kanye West was really breathing like Darth Vadar during the BET Awards 😭 https://t.co/KkqEgSb6AT

Viewers also thought that the singer focused more about himself in the tribute speech that was meant to honor Diddy. Additionally, they thought the entire tribute was too long to enjoy.

Christian @KingJaffe617 Babyface looking at Kanye like how you turn a dedication to Diddy into something about you b 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 #BETAwards Babyface looking at Kanye like how you turn a dedication to Diddy into something about you b 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 #BETAwards https://t.co/vzJBe2pTQE

Youknowtheevibes @Youknowtheevib2 I mean damn Kanye……. Is this about you or Diddy ? #BETAwards I mean damn Kanye……. Is this about you or Diddy ? #BETAwards https://t.co/oOHqyEOh3h

Christian @KingJaffe617 Kanye West and Diddy both spoke for over 45 minutes....Kirk Franklin was fed up!!!!!! Lol #BETAwards Kanye West and Diddy both spoke for over 45 minutes....Kirk Franklin was fed up!!!!!! Lol #BETAwards https://t.co/yxhQOlm6iO

Many didn't understand the reason behind Kanye mentioning his wife in the speech.

The BET Awards presented the Lifetime Achievement award to Sean “Diddy” Combs

The show presented a tribute featuring numerous artists including Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, the Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and the Maverick City Choir.

The tribute also included a performance by Combs himself, where he dedicated the first half of his hit 1997 I’ll Be Missing You, to his longtime partner, actress Kim Porter, who died of a lung infection in 2018.

The performance was followed by individual speeches from Jay-Z, Babyface and Kanye West.

Kanye's outfit included a grey leather hoodie by Air jacket, a matching baseball cap, shades and a full black-stocking facial mask (similar to the one he wore last year).

In his speech, Kanye shared that Diddy has been an "inspiration" for him ever since he stepped into the music industry. Some of his speech included:

"This is my favorite artist. You see I’m saying favorite artist — everything, not specifically production, the trip. Back then there were so many rules to hip-hop and he broke all of them."

He added:

"I go to him for advice to this day. He inspired so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices."

He continued by complimenting Diddy on his musical journey, where he "survived a lot of stuff" and "broke down a lot of doors," which paved the way for numerous other artists like himself. He continued by saying:

"He broke down so many doors of classism, taste, culture, swag. Puff, if I never told you, I love you. You’re my brother."

The Heartless singer even shared that Combs inspired him to change his name from Kanye West to Ye in 2018.

