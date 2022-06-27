Create
"Who thought that was a good idea?": Hilarious Kanye West memes trend online as rapper's BET Awards appearance goes viral

Kanye West gave a speech while presenting Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Lifetime Achievement award at the BET Awards (Image via @KellyeComms/Twitter)
Modified Jun 27, 2022 12:57 PM IST

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards to pay tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs. Ye was seen wearing a full-coverage face mask, sunglasses and a baseball cap along with a grey leather jacket, and Twitterati have taken to social media to post hilarious memes regarding the rapper.

The rapper gave a whopping six-minute speech to honour the I'll be missing you singer. Viewers mocked Kanye, saying he must have trouble talking through his mask, with audible breathing noises.

Fans took to twitter to make fun of Kanye's costume:

"Y’all let Kanye and Diddy the stage with NO time limit? Who thought that was a good idea?"
Y’all let Kanye and Diddy the stage with NO time limit? Who thought that was a good idea? #BETAwards https://t.co/znyQQ4s5xp

Twitter users react to Kanye West's speech at the BET Awards

West was at BET Awards to pay homage to Diddy, who received the Lifetime Achievement award for over 30 years of contributions to the music industry. Users posted numerous memes on the social media platform, many taking a dig at Kanye's mask, saying that he struggled breathing while giving his speech.

Kanye can barely breathe up in that mask, all that damn hyperventilating😭#BETAwards https://t.co/L7YotzF8VY
kanye breathing hard af through that mask #BETAwards https://t.co/KU6g2xKZfo
Kanye can you breathe buddy? #BETAwards https://t.co/pXcmVWwLWk
Kanye is about to suffocate on this stage #BETAwards
I can hear Kanye literally fighting to breathe through that mask. 😭 #BETAwards
Kanye is struggling to breathe LMAOOO #BETAwards https://t.co/tHnpu41DvW
Kanye is literally gasping for air in this damn ski-mask. LMFAO HELP!#BETAwards
Kanye fighting the battle of his life under that mask 😂😂😂 #BETAwards

Some even said that the Flashing Lights singer would need an inhaler after getting off the stage.

Kanye going to need an inhaler when he get off the stage😂 #BETAwards
Kanye when he got backstage #BETAwards https://t.co/Uz9sThdVFV

Some questioned the rapper's outfit and compared him to characters like Hollowman and Noir from The Boys. Few even said that he looked like he was on his way to rob a place.

Kanye is giving #BETAwards https://t.co/ja1Lr34S4b
Kanye coming out to give Diddy his flowers #BETAwards https://t.co/AnUDjwcYT2
kanye please be normal for one moment challenge #BETAwards https://t.co/vPUpZG0pql
Kanye out here looking like Black Noir #TheBoys #BETAwards https://t.co/pa0c7GOV7e
Kanye walked into the BET awards like Robert Pattinson robbing a bank in Good Time 😭😭 https://t.co/Lc9RnTyefb
Kanye looks like he’s about to rob the #BETAwards https://t.co/up0qheXxwi

Many pointed out that Kanye West's breathing reminded them of Darth Vader.

Kanye West was really breathing like Darth Vadar during the BET Awards 😭 https://t.co/KkqEgSb6AT
Kanye at the #BETAwards sounding like Darth vader 🤣🤧😅 https://t.co/xhLydAuZRq

Viewers also thought that the singer focused more about himself in the tribute speech that was meant to honor Diddy. Additionally, they thought the entire tribute was too long to enjoy.

Babyface looking at Kanye like how you turn a dedication to Diddy into something about you b 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 #BETAwards https://t.co/vzJBe2pTQE
Babyface lookin at Kanye like: #BETAwards https://t.co/XAaOS5R7QT
I mean damn Kanye……. Is this about you or Diddy ? #BETAwards https://t.co/oOHqyEOh3h
Kanye West and Diddy both spoke for over 45 minutes....Kirk Franklin was fed up!!!!!! Lol #BETAwards https://t.co/yxhQOlm6iO

Many didn't understand the reason behind Kanye mentioning his wife in the speech.

what did kanye mean by this? lol #BETAwards https://t.co/7INy0ypiul
Not Kanye saying Diddy inspired “his wife’s choices”#BETAwards https://t.co/8cQfc0KriJ
#BETAwards TF IS KANYE TALKING ABOUT?! https://t.co/GDMEZla6h7

The BET Awards presented the Lifetime Achievement award to Sean “Diddy” Combs

youtube-cover

The show presented a tribute featuring numerous artists including Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, the Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and the Maverick City Choir.

The tribute also included a performance by Combs himself, where he dedicated the first half of his hit 1997 I’ll Be Missing You, to his longtime partner, actress Kim Porter, who died of a lung infection in 2018.

The performance was followed by individual speeches from Jay-Z, Babyface and Kanye West.

Kanye's outfit included a grey leather hoodie by Air jacket, a matching baseball cap, shades and a full black-stocking facial mask (similar to the one he wore last year).

In his speech, Kanye shared that Diddy has been an "inspiration" for him ever since he stepped into the music industry. Some of his speech included:

"This is my favorite artist. You see I’m saying favorite artist — everything, not specifically production, the trip. Back then there were so many rules to hip-hop and he broke all of them."

He added:

"I go to him for advice to this day. He inspired so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices."
He continued by complimenting Diddy on his musical journey, where he "survived a lot of stuff" and "broke down a lot of doors," which paved the way for numerous other artists like himself. He continued by saying:

"He broke down so many doors of classism, taste, culture, swag. Puff, if I never told you, I love you. You’re my brother."

The Heartless singer even shared that Combs inspired him to change his name from Kanye West to Ye in 2018.

