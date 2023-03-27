When did Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke start dating? Rep shares couple set to welcome first child together

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, are all set to welcome their first child. Darke's representative confirmed the news while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. The duo have been dating since 2013, after they appeared together in the biographical drama film Kill Your Darlings. They made their red carpet appearance at the Tony Awards the following year.

According to The Sun, Radcliffe and Darke were seen walking together in New York City on March 24, and Darke's baby bump was visible in a few pictures. Radcliffe was seen in a dark blue coat, alongside black pants and sneakers, and completed the look with a turquoise, yellow, and gray winter hat. Erin was spotted in a black and white coat with a black hoodie and leggings, along with orange suede ankle boots.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke met in 2012

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke first met in 2012 (Image via Alo Ceballos/Getty Images)

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke first met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012, and were first seen together at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. Radcliffe appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Cohen in 2013 and confirmed that he is dating someone.

Radcliffe and Darke then made their joint red carpet debut at the 2014 Tony Awards. The following year, a video of the pair rapping to Eminem's The Real Slim Shady at a karaoke bar, where they also shared a kiss, went viral.

The couple was spotted together on the red carpet for the first time in a while in March 2022 during a screening of The Lost City in New York. They also went together to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Radcliffe's film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe at the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premiere in 2022 at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In an interview with US Weekly, Radcliffe said that their relationship had worked out well and explained:

"I think that's the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I'm in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend. In the case of Erin, we definitely are."

In an interview with Newsweek last year, the Harry Potter star said that he does not want his kids to become as popular as him and that he wants them to be on film sets. He added:

"A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew. Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

Darke is a well-known actress and has gained recognition for her appearance as Mary in four episodes of the period comedy-drama series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She has been featured in shows like Forever, Homeland, FBI, and others alongside films like Beside Still Waters, The Longest Week, Complete Unknown, The Sounding, Summer '03, and more.

Daniel Radcliffe has two upcoming films, We Do Not Forget and Miss Sarajevo. Both films are scheduled for release sometime in 2023.

