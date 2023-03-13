Who is Javiera Balmaceda? All about Pedro Pascal's sister and siblings as duo attend Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and his siblings were spotted together as they attended the 95th Academy Awards. Accompanied by Salma Hayek, Pascal and his siblings posed for pictures at the event.

Pascal was seen in a high-necked band collar shirt and black suit, while Hayek opted for a sequined orange gown. Hayek's daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and Pascal's sister Javiera Balmaceda joined the duo for some pictures.

Balmaceda worked on the film Argentina, 1985, which was nominated in the category of Best International Film, but the award was eventually won by All Quiet on the Western Front. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pedro Pascal's sister Javier Balmaceda is Amazon Studios' head of local originals for Spanish-speaking Latin America

Pedro Pascal has three siblings (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Born in Santiago, Chile, Pedro Pascal has three siblings, including his brother Nicolas Balmaceda Pascal and two sisters - Javiera Balmaceda Pascal and Lux Pascal.

Unlike Pedro, Nicolas and Javiera did not choose the path of acting. Nicolas is a pediatric neurologist, and Javiera Balmaceda is Amazon Studios' head of local originals for Spanish-speaking Latin America. She is active on Instagram, and Pedro has frequently spoken about her on social media.

Javiera's LinkedIn profile states that she initially worked with Deloitte & Touche LLP in the 90s. She then joined J.P. Morgan as an Analyst and was an Associate for Pinnacle Partners. She became the manager of The Locomotion Channel in 1999 and worked at Comedy Central Sales for a year.

She has been the Programming Manager for Cartoon Network, Boomerang Latin America, and Video and Entertainment Manager at MySpace Latin America. She joined HBO Latin America as the Director of Programming in 2014 and Amazon in the department of content acquisitions in Latin America in 2017.

Lux Pascal is an actress who started her career with stage plays in 2014. She made her television debut with the Canal 13 drama series Los 80. Before that, she started her film career with Baby Shower in 2011.

Lux has been featured in films and TV shows like El principe, Prueba de actitud, Juana Brava, Narcos, La jauria, Santiago Paranormal, and more.

Lux came out as a transgender woman in 2021, and Pedro also shared a post on Instagram featuring Lux's picture on the cover of Ya magazine. She acquired her MFA in acting from Julliard School.

Pedro Pascal's childhood

Pedro Pascal's parents were residents of Chile but had to leave the place following the political unrest in the 70s. Pedro and his siblings grew up in California and Texas. Once the situation in Chile was under control, Pedro and his siblings visited the city and their relatives there.

While appearing once on Saturday Night Live, Pascal said that his parents were brave and he wouldn't have been what he is today without them. He added:

"So, to all my family watching in Chile, I just want to say, tea mo, te extrano and déjà de dar mi informacion personal, which means, I love you, I miss you, and stop giving out my phone number."

Pascal last appeared in the HBO drama series, The Last of Us, which premiered on January 15, 2023. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Poll : 0 votes