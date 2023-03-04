The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5: Teaser, release date, and everything we know so far

Highly awaited The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, which is also the final installment of the beloved period comedy drama series, is all set to make its debut with the first three episodes on April 14, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Amy Sherman-Palladino has acted as the creator of the series.

Over the last four seasons, the show has become immensely popular due to its intriguing storyline and charismatic and witty lead character Midge Maisel, exceptionally played by Rachel Brosnahan.

Without a shred of doubt, followers of the show have been buzzing with excitement ever since the news of its renewal for season 5 was released by Prime Video.

A brand new official teaser for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 has been dropped by Prime Video

Prime Video released the official teaser video for the 5th and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on March 2 recently. Take a closer look at it below:

The official teaser showcases the return of Midge, best known as Mrs. Maisel, and it looks like she will be enjoying the limelight in the upcoming season. The titular character is shown all glammed-up and having her pictures taken by many photographers. At the end of the teaser, she is seen saying, "Thank you and good night."

But other than just a glimpse of Midge and the revelation of the release date, the official teaser does not give away much. A short synopsis for season 5 has also been released by Prime Video, which reads as follows:

"In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

The official synopsis provides fans with clues regarding what to expect from the final season of the comedy drama series. By the looks of it, it is pretty evident that Midge will end up at the very doorstep of success, however, there will still be obstacles and challenges on her path that she will need to overcome in order to get to the point of life that she heartily desires.

Thus, it will be quite intriguing for fans to witness in which direction the final season will take the story and what new adventures await ahead for the quick-witted and well-equipped Mrs. Maisel.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5's cast list explored

Apart from Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, the intriguing lead cast list for the series' 5th season entails:

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson,

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman,

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel,

Tony Shalhoub as Abraham "Abe" Weissman,

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel, and

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Other actors on the cast list include Reid Scott as Gordon Ford, Alfie Fuller as Dinah Rutledge, Jason Ralph as Mike Carr and a few others.

Rachel Brosnahan, the show's lead star, exclaimed while talking about the final season (via Parade):

"(Season 5) going to be a hell of a final chapter."

Don't forget to catch the first 3 episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, which will air on Prime Video on April 14.

Poll : 0 votes