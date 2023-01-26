Shotgun Wedding on Prime Video: What time will the Jennifer Lopez movie air?

Shotgun Wedding, a highly anticipated and thrilling romantic comedy movie starring Jennifer Lopez that is jam-packed with electrifying action, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, January 27, at 12 am Eastern Time (ET).

Mark Hammer has served as the writer of the brand new movie, while Jason Moore has directed the movie. Peter Deming has served as the cinematographer of Shotgun Wedding, while Pinar Toprak has given music to the rom-com action movie.

Ever since the official trailer for Shotgun Wedding was launched, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how the intriguing story of a grand destination wedding, which turned into absolute mayhem, will unfold.

Learn all about Prime Video's new movie, Shotgun Wedding

What does the official synopsis for the upcoming movie say?

Shotgun Wedding's official synopsis, dropped by Amazon Prime Video, along with its trailer, reads as:

"In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."

The official synopsis further continues:

"“’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the movie below:

The synopsis provides viewers with clues about what to expect from the brand new Prime Video movie. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the audience is in for a thrilling rollercoaster ride as they will witness a never-seen-before destination wedding, as the groom and bride will be seen fighting for their own lives and the lives of their loved ones in this new movie.

It is safe to say that the movie is expected to be full of stirring series of events that will keep the audience thoroughly entertained.

The cast list for Shotgun Wedding explored

The star-studded lead cast list for the upcoming movie includes Josh Duhamel as Tom, Jennifer Lopez as Darcy, Sônia Braga as Renata, Lenny Kravitz as Sean, Jennifer Coolidge as Carol, D'Arcy Carden as Harriet, Cheech Marin as Robert and Selena Tan as Marge.

Other cast members in the movie entail Alex Mallari Jr. as Dog-Face, Desmin Borges as Ricky, Tharoth Sam as Rat-Face, Callie Hernandez as Jamie, María del Mar Fernández as Amanda, Steve Coulter as Larry and Héctor Gonz as Joel.

The long list of producers for the Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel starrer movie includes Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Todd Lieberman, Benny Medina, David Hoberman and the movie's star Jennifer Lopez herself.

Shotgun Wedding will air on Prime Video on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12:00 am ET.

