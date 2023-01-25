''A total thrill ride'': Shotgun Wedding director Jason Moore opens up on his new film

Jason Moore, director of the romantic action comedy film Shotgun Wedding, reflected on his new film in a recent interview. Shotgun Wedding will be released on Lionsgate Play, available on Prime Video Channels in India.

Commenting on the film, the director said:

"I hope what audiences take away from this movie is that it is a total thrill ride with characters that you really love and care about, but also laugh at the whole time."

The film stars Jennifer Lopez as Darcy, Josh Duhamel as Tom, Sônia Braga as Renata, and Jennifer Coolidge as Carol. Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, Alex Mallari Jr., Callie Hernandez, Tharoth Sam, Steve Coulter, María del Mar Fernández, and Héctor Gonz star in supporting roles.

The film was released in Singapore on December 28, 2022, and is set to stream on Lionsgate Play through Prime Video Channels from January 27 onwards.

Jason Moore wants the audience to have a good time while watching Shotgun Wedding

Fans are excited to see popular singer and actor Jennifer Lopez on screen in her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel.

This rollercoaster action comedy sees a couple whose wedding gets hijacked by pirates on an exotic island. The bride and groom then try to save their loved ones from the dangerous gunmen.

An excited and gratitude-filled Jason Moore, who directed the film, said:

"From the point the wedding was supposed to start until the sunset, everything pretty much transpires in real time, so I want the audience to feel like they’ve been through it with this couple who’ve had to do all these incredible things.”

He continued:

"I think people will feel emotional, happy, laughing, a little bit exhausted, and maybe just a little bit spent but in the best way. I want them to have a really rocking good time…just like a good wedding.”

Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Carol, the groom Tom's mother recently won an Emmy and Golden Globe award. Jason Moore is best known for his directorial debut in 2012 for the film Pitch Perfect starring Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow and even served as an executive producer on the sequel.

In 2015 he directed Sisters, starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. He has even directed episodes from shows like Dawson's Creek, Everwood, One Tree Hill, Brothers & Sisters, and Trophy Wife and wrote the soundtrack for Pitch Perfect 2 and The Voice.

What is Shotgun Wedding about?

The film's official synopsis reads:

"Shotgun Wedding showcases the story of a couple planning their marriage at a destination. Trying to make their day of marriage the most important day, the couple is doing all they can until they along with their loved ones are held as hostages."

It continues:

"Both the to-be bride and groom have to work together to free their loved ones from the kidnappers. So, be ready to go on a thrilling ride with the cast of Shotgun Wedding."

The film was written by Mark Hammer and produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, David Hoberman, and Todd Lieberman. Pinar Toprak and Peter Deming are credited for its music and cinematography respectively.

It is distributed by Amazon Studios in the United States and Lionsgate, internationally.

