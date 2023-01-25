“Everything that dress goes through was intense”: Jennifer Lopez talks about her wedding dress from Shotgun Wedding

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, Shotgun Wedding, will be released on Prime Video on January 27. The film's star-studded cast includes Lopez and Josh Duhamel in lead roles. However, her wedding dress from the film has everybody talking.

In the film, the actress can be seen pulling off riveting action sequences in the wedding dress. Speaking about the dress from Shotgun Wedding, Lopez said,

“For almost the entire movie, I’m just wearing that one dress, so plotting out everything that dress goes through was intense. It needed to be a big dress with so many layers to it. There was a certain feeling I wanted it (the dress) to have in the beginning, of not being perfect for Darcy but perfect for the idea of a perfect wedding that she was trying to fit into.”

Shotgun Wedding stars Jennifer Lopez as Darcy, Josh Duhamel as Tom, Sônia Braga as Renata, and Jennifer Coolidge as Carol. Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, Alex Mallari Jr., Callie Hernandez, Tharoth Sam, Steve Coulter, María del Mar Fernández, and Héctor Gonz star in supporting roles.

The film was released in Singapore on December 28, 2022, and will be released on Friday, January 27, 2023, by Amazon Studios via Prime Video.

Jennifer Lopez's dress in Shotgun Wedding was created by designer Mitchell Travers

Lopez spent most of the film wearing an extravagant wedding dress created by designer Mitchell Travers, and fighting goons alongside her on-screen to-be husband Tom, played by Josh Duhamel. The bride and groom can be seen struggling to make it to the most special day of their lives.

Speaking about her experience shooting in the dress and how it went through changes, she said:

“As the story progresses and as she faces the things she needs to face, it morphs and strips away the layer and the dress becomes something closer to what she would have chosen if it was her choice. If she did what she wanted to do, instead of just trying to please everybody else.”

Watch the film's official trailer below:

Shotgun Wedding's official synopsis reads:

"Shotgun Wedding showcases the story of a couple planning their marriage at a destination. Trying to make their day of marriage the most important day, the couple is doing all they can until they along with their loved ones are held as hostages. Both the to-be bride and groom have to work together to free their loved ones from the kidnappers. So, be ready to go on a thrilling ride with the cast of Shotgun Wedding."

Jennifer Lopez has played the bride in seven movies

Lopez, 53, first appeared in the 1991 comedy television series In Living Color as a Fly Girl. She went on to play Selena Quintanilla Pérez in the 1997 biopic Selena and also became the first Hispanic actress to earn over US$1 million for a film. The film featured Quintanilla and her lover, Chris Perez (played by Jon Seda), eloping at a courthouse.

She then starred in Anaconda and Out of Sight, establishing herself as the highest-paid Hispanic actress in Hollywood. Lopez established herself as the leading lady in a string of successful romantic comedies before starring in Steven Soderbergh's crime movie Out of Sight.

The actress starred in a string of movies where she played a bride, which include the 2001 hit The Wedding Planner, Enough in 2002, the 2005 comedy Monster-in-Law, El Cantante in 2006 with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony, the 2010 film The Back-up Plan, and more recently Marry Me in 2022.

Following Shotgun Wedding, she will star in The Mother, which is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2023, by Netflix.

Shotgun Wedding will be released on January 27, 2023, by Amazon Studios via Prime Video.

