''She's still Jenny from the block'': Shotgun Wedding star Josh Duhamel opens up on working with Jennifer Lopez

Shotgun Wedding star Josh Duhamel recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about his new movie and working with pop star Jennifer Lopez. He described her as a ''huge superstar.'' Duhamel spoke about his initial concerns regarding portraying her romantic interest in the movie. He said,

''She's a huge superstar. And it's hard to, like, get - you would think it would be hard to get to her that way. But she's not, she's, like, the - she's still 'Jenny from the block.'''

Shotgun Wedding is a rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the lead roles. The movie is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Josh Duhamel told Jimmy Fallon that he wanted to make sure that the makers of Shotgun Wedding ''believed'' both he and Jennifer Lopez were a couple onscreen. Fallon then said that both he and Lopez are funny, to which Duhamel responded:

''I mean, she is. But, you know, with some really nice editing, they made me funny too, believe it or not.''

Josh Duhamel also mentioned that the entire film was shot in the Dominican Republic, which he described as ''beautiful.'' He also spoke about the pleasures of traveling to many places as an actor.

During the interview, Duhamel also spoke about working with Jennifer Coolidge, who plays his mother in the movie. The actor described her as ''amazing'' and said she reminded him of iconic entertainer Andy Kaufman.

Besides Shotgun Wedding, Josh Duhamel has starred in All My Children, Las Vegas, the iconic Transformers franchise, and many more.

Shotgun Wedding tells the story of a couple about to get married at a gorgeous destination. However, things take a shocking turn when the ceremony is disrupted by shooters who take everyone present at the wedding hostage. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their families for the ultimate destination wedding but when the entire party is taken hostage, “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.''

The series stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as the lead couple. Lopez portrays the character of Darcy, while Duhamel dons the role of Tom. Both actors share impeccable onscreen chemistry in the trailer, making for an adorable and hilarious onscreen couple.

Lopez's other notable film and TV acting credits include In Living Color, The Boy Next Door, and The Wedding Planner, to name a few. Starring alongside Lopez and Duhamel in crucial supporting roles are Jennifer Coolidge as Carol, Sônia Braga as Renata, and Lenny Kravitz as Sean, among numerous others.

