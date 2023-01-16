“It’s not over until you’re dead”: Jennifer Coolidge’s speech after winning Critics Choice Awards for The White Lotus impresses fans

After a few days of garnering accolades for the 2023 Golden Globes, Jennifer Coolidge once again managed to win hearts at another award show, the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

She won the 28th Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus. Jennifer’s trophy was presented alongside the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Modern Family’s Sara Hyland and Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson gave away the awards. After Giancarlo Esposito gave his speech on his win over Better Call Saul, Jennifer got the chance to take over the stage and her speech impressed the audience and viewers.

She was lauded for the following line:

“It’s not over until you’re dead.”

“Love it”: Fans react to Jennifer Coolidge’s Critics Choice Awards speech

Jennifer Coolidge won the Critics Choice Awards 2023 for her performance in The White Lotus. She is the only cast member from her show to win multiple awards for the drama series.

After receiving Critics Choice Award, she won hearts with her speech. She said:

“Thank you Critics Choice Awards. What’s so funny? No I just wanna thank you. I know you’ve heard a lot from me from the last month or two, but I just wanna say this is such an honor. This is…uh…this is really kinda good as it gets, critics you know."

She added:

"I just, uh, not just, you know, from west coast and east coast , but all over the country, voting for this night, I just wanna say thank you. I just wanna say to all the people out there, for anyone who sort of given up hope, I hope this gives you inspiration. It’s not over till it’s over. It’s not over until you’re dead."

Fans loved her Critics Choice Awards speech and cheered the actress on Twitter. Take a look at their reactions:

✨Danielle✨ @luckystars00



“It’s not over til you’re dead.” 🪦



Kathy Buckworth @KathyBuckworth



Love me some Jennifer Coolidge, age 61



Thomas Hughes @T_Hughes35

sabrina 🥀 @tealambition I'm just tuning in to watch Jennifer Coolidge collect another award and give us an iconic speech #CriticsChoiceAwards I'm just tuning in to watch Jennifer Coolidge collect another award and give us an iconic speech #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/HL3KZRFgYy

Josu @JosuCantu



-JENNIFER COOLIDGE, A TRUE QUEEN (2023)



Alienígena @DiogoMR123 Another year, another award sweep for Jennifer Coolidge #CriticsChoiceAwards Another year, another award sweep for Jennifer Coolidge #CriticsChoiceAwards

Jennifer Coolidge plays the role of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. For the drama series, she won several awards last year, including Primetime Emmy, ACCEC Awards, and Cooler Award. Last week, she won the Golden Globes for her performance in the Mike White-created show.

In her Golden Globes 2023 speech, Jennifer said:

“I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened was they get sort of fizzled by life or whatever and I thought I was gonna be queen of Monaco, even though someone else did it, but I had these giant ideas and then you get older and it’s just not happening. And I just want to say, Mike White, you’ve given me hope.”

More details on The White Lotus

The creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, is also the writer, director, and executive producer of the TV show. The drama series, which started in 2021, is currently in its second season.

The official synopsis of The White Lotus reads:

"From Mike White, The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week. As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, the six-episode first season gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself.”

In addition to Critics Choice Awards 2023 winner Jennifer Coolidge, the drama series also featured Jon Gries, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Granno, Haley Lu Richardson, and Leo Woodall.

The White Lotus airs on HBO.

