Why do fans want Jennifer Coolidge to host the Oscars after her hilarious Golden Globes 2023 speech?

Jennifer Coolidge fans were in for a treat for the Golden Globes 2023 award show night as the actress dazzled in a sparkling Dolce and Gabbana gown and made the audience laugh with a hilarious speech before announcing the winner for the category of Best Supporting Actor in a television series.

The popular actress revealed that she almost had an anxiety attack after receiving a call about presenting the award. She also said that she was afraid of falling on the waxed floor and breaking her skull, following which she was given the option of wearing crocs. However, she refused to do so in her Dolce and Gabbana dress, as the "Italians" would kill her for it.

Jennifer was also afraid that she would mess up the Golden Globes 2023 award ceremony by not being able to speak as fast as the teleprompter. She was told that the teleprompter would go at her pace, but she knew that was not the case. Later on, the show's producers even offered to hold giant cards with her speech written on them, but Jennifer said that the show would be over before she found the man holding the cards in the audience.

The actress then shared a personal embarrassing dinner story where she could not even properly say the names of several people in the room. She initially fumbled while announcing the nominees but was happy that she had not "screwed up yet." While announcing the winner for the category (Tyler James Williams), Jennifer accidentally said:

"And the Oscar goes to.."

The audience laughed a lot at the mishap and fans were impressed by Jennifer Coolidge's humourous speech. Viewers of the Golden Globes 2023 award show asked the Oscar producers to let Jennifer host the show in real life this year, when it takes place on March 12, 2023.

Golden Globes 2023 host Jerrod Carmichael apologized to Jennifer Coolidge before her speech

Coolidge was a cast member of popular show The White Lotus, where a bunch of wealthy gay men befriended her character with the motive of killing her later on. Jerrod Carmichael apologized to Jennifer for the fate of her character on the show before she presented the award and said:

"As a gay man, I want to apologize to her on behalf of all of the gays for what we did to her on that boat."

Fans were impressed by Jennifer's solo speech at the Golden Globes 2023 award show and wanted her to host more award shows, including the Oscars.

More about Golden Globes 2023 awards

Colin Farrell won the Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy award for The Banshees of Inisherin. The award for Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series was won by Quinta Brunson for her role in Abbott Elementary. Jeremy Allen White won the Best Television Actor award in the Musical/ Comedy Series category.

Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Original Song award. Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series. Angela Bassett of Black Panther Wakanda Forever won the Best Supporting Actress award. Ke Huy Quan won the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Golden Globes 2023 award ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

