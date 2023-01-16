"Chelsea is killing it" : Fans applaud Critics Choice Awards 2023 host Chelsea Handler for her monologue

Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7 pm ET on The CW. The prestigious award ceremony recognizes some of the most popular moves and television series as well as stars in the Hollywood industry who have made excellent contributions towards the two sectors. The ceremony was held live at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Critics Choice Awards 2023 is hosted by American comedian Chelsea Handler. As part of her monologue, she applauded all of the best movies and series, as well as celebrities but also served a bunch of jokes that sat well with the audience. Fans took to social media to applaud the comedian for her opening. One tweeted:

The award ceremony saw some of the most popular movies and series receive major nominations. Absurdist film Everything Everywhere All at Once received 14 big nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director, among many others. Abbott Elemntary followed suit with 6 nominations.

Fans love to watch host Chelsea Handler on Critics Choice Awards 2023

As part of her opening ceremony, comedian Chelsea Handler took to the stage to recongize some of the most well-received nominations this year. Viewers, who witnessed her monologue took an instant liking to the comedian and took to social media to express their opinions.

They felt that the monologue was well within the limits of being respectful of the celebrities while also making subtle but funny jokes. They were quick to compare Chelsea to Golden Globes 2023 host Jerrod Carmichael, who was heavily criticized for his monologue as well as some of his jokes.

TJ @dallasshaldune Chelsea Handler gives the best opening monologue during an awards show since before COVID, probably. #CriticsChoiceAwards Chelsea Handler gives the best opening monologue during an awards show since before COVID, probably. #CriticsChoiceAwards

Ruth Bauer-Garcia @RuthBauerGarcia I am LOVING Chelsea Handler. This is going to be so much better than the Golden Globes. #CriticsChoiceAwards I am LOVING Chelsea Handler. This is going to be so much better than the Golden Globes. #CriticsChoiceAwards

Mátt @filmmatttt Chelsea Handler giving one of the best award show monologues I’ve ever seen #CriticsChoiceAwards Chelsea Handler giving one of the best award show monologues I’ve ever seen #CriticsChoiceAwards

Nick Barbieri @NickBarb719 Chelsea Handler hosting an awards show is everything to me and I would love more of this please. 10/10 monologue. #CriticsChoiceAwards Chelsea Handler hosting an awards show is everything to me and I would love more of this please. 10/10 monologue. #CriticsChoiceAwards

⚫️ @randomgiems #CriticsChoiceAwards Chelsea Handler, you've already made this show better than the Golden Globes Chelsea Handler, you've already made this show better than the Golden Globes 😂 #CriticsChoiceAwards

Jordan Woodson 🔜 Sundance 2023 (online) @jordanjwoodson Why hasn't Chelsea Handler hosted the Oscars yet? She's genuinely funny while lifting up the movies of the year and not kicking any nominees down. #CriticsChoiceAwards Why hasn't Chelsea Handler hosted the Oscars yet? She's genuinely funny while lifting up the movies of the year and not kicking any nominees down. #CriticsChoiceAwards

More about Critics Choice Awards 2023 host Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler was born in Livingston, New Jersey. She is best known for her raw comedy as well as her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, that ran from 2007-2014. The Critics Choice Awards host was the youngest of her six siblings and began her professional career by competing in the Miss New Jersey pageant.

However, it was only until she was 19 years old that she headed to Los Angeles in the hopes of pursuing a career in acting. She eventually switched her career to comedy and began performing at several comedy clubs around the city. Chelsea's first stint was on Oxygen Network's Girls Behaving Badly, which premiered in 2002.

The comedian published her first book, My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands in 2005. She was also given her own E! talk show, The Chelsea Handler Show, which was on for 12 episodes in 2006. The Critics Choise Awards host's acting career includes films and series, including In the Motherhood, The Practice, The Bernie Mac Show, and The Good Wife, among many others.

Chelsea is the author of several well-received books, series and comedy specials. Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin spoke about the host in a statement in 2022 and said:

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. We all know and love her work as a stand-up comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress – and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

Some well-renowned artists from the Hollywood industry graced viewers with their presence as they accepted their awards on stage. Janelle Monáe, who identifies as non-binary, is set to receive the Critics Choice Association’s SEEHER Award. Previous recipients of this recognition include popular stars like Halle Berry, Viola Davis and Gal Godot, among others.

Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on The CW at 7 pm ET on January 15, 2023.

