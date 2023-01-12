''Deserves all the success": Abbott Elementary fans thrilled as the show gets renewed for season 3 after Golden Globes win

Abbott Elementary won the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the 80th Golden Globes award.

The show's popularity has resulted in a third-season order. Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

The show has received praise for its lighthearted humor and wholesome themes along with brilliant acting performances and a compelling storyline. Fans of the show on Twitter are overjoyed by its success, with one saying:

"It deserves all the success in the world 💕 such a good show."

Let's take a look at what netizens had to say about the show, following its renewal.

Twitter users have expressed their desire for Abbott Elementary to continue airing for as long as possible

Abbott Elementary is in its second season, with a new episode airing every week. The sitcom was nominated for "Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy" at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, with The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Wednesday. Following its landslide victory, fans feel the show deserves it and are eager for future seasons.

Netizens are now asking showrunners to renew the show for two more seasons without hesitation. Early renewals are unusual, but the show's meteoric rise to popularity left the network with no choice after it swept the awards presentation and was hailed as "iconic" and "monumental" by fans.

One fan called the show "sweet and heartwarming" and even said that its humor doesn't make him gag, but smile.

Some viewers have commented that the show's success and critical acclaim were to be anticipated considering its high quality and standards. A few fans called it the best comedy show out there at the moment with one going as far as to say it is better than the hit sitcom, Modern Family.

Fans of Abbott Elementary want to see more episodes centered on Janelle James' Ava Coleman, one of the show's most beloved characters. They are even asking that the show continues indefinitely.

Abbott Elementary is a heart-warming show presented in a mockumentary format

Set in a fictional predominantly black school in Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary narrates the tale of a second-grade teacher named Janine Teagues and her comical struggles with the school curriculum as well as her own life.

The show is presented in a mockumentary style, with a film crew following a group of teachers as they endure their daily routines in a school where most teachers do not survive their first two years. If you're a fan of The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family, you will certainly love this show.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"A group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

It continues:

"Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

The show was created by Quinta Brunson and produced by Werner Walian.

