What happened to Chelsea Handler? Comedian postpones comedy shows after health scare

Chelsea Handler has called off the Oregon shows of her "Vaccinated & Horny" comedy tour after suffering a health scare. The comedian apologized to her fans on February 4, 2022 via an Instagram story.

Chelsea recorded a video from the hospital and assured everyone that she was fine and would find alternate dates for the canceled shows. She said from her hospital bed:

“I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene. I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have COVID, and I’m okay, but I had to reschedule my shows. So I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel. But I’m all OK. And I’m not pregnant.”

The Fun Size star said via an Instagram post that she had to cancel her show due to unforeseen circumstances. Her Eugene show has been postponed to March 4, 2022 and her two Portland shows have been shifted to March 5, 2022. Chelsea's representative is yet to comment.

While speaking to Extra in August 2021, she said that she would describe her state of mind on her upcoming tour, wanting to bring everyone together and cover everything that happened during the pandemic.

Chelsea Handler’s current health condition

Chelsea Handler was at the hospital, according to her Instagram story. She canceled her shows after experiencing a health scare, although it is unknown if she is suffering from any other disease.

Chelsea Handler is currently hospitalized and her shows are postponed to March 2022 (Image via Lloyd Bishop/Getty Images)

The actress confirmed in her Instagram post that she is fine and there is nothing to worry about.

The Will & Grace star launched her Vaccinated & Horny Comedy Tour in the summer of 2021 and set 40 nationwide dates, with tickets going on sale on June 18, 2021. Vaccinations were rolling out at the time and she wanted the world to know that she was vaccinated.

Since live events are slowly making a comeback following a shutdown because of the pandemic in 2020, Handler believed that laughter was the best medicine to bring people back together.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy announce their relationship

The 46-year-old and her boyfriend and fellow comedian Jo Koy made their relationship official through Instagram on September 27, 2021.

Chelsea shared two pictures: one of her hugging Jo, and the other showing the two kissing. Jo also shared the pictures on his Instagram story.

Also Read Article Continues below

The pair met 20 years ago after being introduced by a mutual friend. Handler said in an Instagram post in November 2021 that Koy had renewed her faith in men.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee