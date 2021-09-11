Who is Angie King? All about Jo Koy’s marriage and ex-wife as comic responds to Chelsea Handler dating rumors

Comedian Jo Koy sparked dating rumors with longtime friend Chelsea Handler after the duo were spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers game earlier this month. The pair donned matching Dodgers outfits and were seen cuddling during the event.

The Jo Koy: In His Elements star also shared a selfie with the actress on his Instagram story. The latest rumors come days after media outlets reported that the pair allegedly packed on the PDA in California last month.

However, the 50-year-old denied the dating rumors and told TMZ that they are just “best friends”. The stand-up comedian frequently appears on the late-night E! show Chelsea Lately as a panelist.

According to Radar Online, Koy initially turned down Chelsea’s offer to be a part of the show:

“I knew if I took that on, I would be known as Chelsea Handler’s guy on the side. I didn’t want to be Andy Richter or Ed McMahon. I wanted to be Jo Koy.”

However, he also mentioned that the actress changed his mind and convinced him to be an essential part of the show:

“She cursed me out so hard on the phone. Every curse word you could possibly think of, telling me it’s the stupidest decision. She put me on the show, and next thing you know, everyone thought I was one of the cast members because I was on it so much.”

Jo Koy also praised Chelsea Handler for her efforts:

“That’s the beautiful thing about Chelsea, by the way! She shares her limelight. She shares it, and she understands that it takes a team for something to be as big as it was.”

Before the latest rumors, Chelsea had been linked to other A-listers, including 50 Cent, Andre Balazs, Dave Salmoni, and Ted Harbert. Meanwhile, Jo Koy was previously married to Angie King but the couple divorced in the mid-2000s.

Meet Jo Koy’s ex-wife, Angie King

Jo Koy and Angie King have an 18-year-old son, Joseph Herbert (Image via Angie King/Instagram)

Jo Koy’s ex-wife, Angie King, is a Filipino-American artist and singer. She is mainly known by her stage name “Nura Luca”. She started dating Jo in the early days of his career and married him shortly after.

The pair reportedly supported each other through the highs and lows of their lives. They welcomed their son, Joseph J. Herbert Jr., in 2003. Unfortunately, the marriage failed to work, and they parted ways in 2013.

Despite their separation, the former partners remained best friends and decided to co-parent their 18-year-old son. Angie still supports Jo’s professional endeavors and is often mentioned during his stand-up comedy acts.

Angie King is currently in a relationship with skateboarder and painter Gino Perez. Together, the duo also launched a clothing line called the Mexican U.F.O.

The couple even collaborated with Jo for a designed piece that the latter wore during his world tour and on his Netflix show Comin’ In Hot!

Edited by Ravi Iyer