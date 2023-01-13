The Flash Season 9 poster, release date, and more 

CW's last surviving show, The Flash, is set for a final run in February 2023. The beloved series related to Arrowverse will premiere its final season in a few days. The network recently revealed the first look of the new poster as the Grant Gustin starter show gears up for its ninth and final season.

Though The Flash is ending, it is still one of the longest-running shows on network TV. It is the longest in the Arrowverse. The new poster also shows the title card, "The Final Run," confirming the show's final season. This run will include massive developments and a likely conclusion to the tale of Barry Allen (played by Gustin).

The Flash will premiere on February 8, 2023, at its usual 8:00 PM EST slot.

Details about The Flash Season 9

As is the norm with CW, the network refrained from revealing too much about the upcoming season of its marquee show. However, specific information has been confirmed. The new season will feature some characters from the Arrowverse, specifically those from previously canceled shows.

Javicia Leslie, who starred as Ryan Wilder in Batwoman, is one of the characters rebooted into the universe with the new season of The Flash. Moreover, she is slated to play a double role. Apart from returning as Batwoman, Wilder will also play a "mystery character," according to the CW statement.

However, sources confirmed that the Batwoman actress would also play the role of DC villain, Red Death. Besides Wilder, Supergirl's Nicole Maines will return for the new season as Nia Nal, a.k.a. Dreamer.

The ninth episode of The Flash will feature one of the most-anticipated cameos of all time, Stephen Amell's Green Arrow. The same episode will also feature Kid Flash, Bloodwork, and Arrow's John Diggle.

As for the primary plotline, Barry Allen will face a significant threat from the league of Rogues, which could feature Red Death leading the offensive. There could also be other major antagonists in the show, including the new avatar of the Negative Speed Force.

Earlier, showrunner Eric Wallace spoke to Deadline and hinted at the plot of season 9, saying:

"The next thing is, what’s in the box, right? [Laughs] Oh, I’m not gonna tell you that. Tune in [for] Season 9 and you will find out immediately what’s in the box. The big clue as to what’s in the box is the voice. That is Danielle Panabaker’s voice, so some version of Danielle Panabaker’s coming out of that box. The question is, which one? Let the debate begin because there’s many ways to go."

More details about the new season of The Flash will soon begin to pop up. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

