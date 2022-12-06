''One last race for Barry Allen'': Netizens get emotional as The Flash sets premiere date for final season on February 8

The Flash season 9 will reportedly air on The CW on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The eighth season of the popular superhero show concluded earlier this year, on June 29 and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the final season's release date.

Ever since the announcement was made, fans on Twitter have expressed their emotions as they prepare to say their goodbyes to one of the most beloved shows of The CW.

Twitter goes berserk as The Flash sets season 9 premiere date for February 8

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on The Flash season 9 premiering in February 2023. Many mentioned that they're excited for the last season and hope that it will live up to the hype, whilst others expressed their sadness over the series ending after 8 years.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

As per Deadline, the much-anticipated season 9 is set a week after the unforgettable clash between Barry Allen and Reverse Flash which saw the defeat of the titular character's archrival. However, the road ahead still doesn't seem easy for Flash as new threats and challenges pop up in the upcoming season.

Regarding the show's new season, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment Division at The CW Network, said in a statement (obtained via Deadline):

''The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud. The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.''

More details about The Flash plot and cast

The first season of the show aired back in late 2014 and has since then garnered widespread popularity among superhero fans. The show revolves around its titular character who mysteriously gains superpowers after a bizarre accident. Here's a brief synopsis of the series, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''After being struck by lightning, CSI investigator Barry Allen awakens from a nine-month coma to discover he has been granted the gift of super speed. Teaming up with S.T.A.R. Labs, Barry takes on the persona of The Flash, the Fastest Man Alive, to protect his city.''

The series has received high praise from viewers and fans over the years, with praise mostly directed towards its clever writing, thematic ambitions, tone, and performances by the cast.

Although the latter seasons haven't quite managed to garner the same level of critical acclaim, the show continues to enjoy a large fanbase and is regarded as one of the most popular superhero series of the last decade.

It features Grant Gustin in the lead role as Barry Allen, with Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin, among many others, playing important supporting roles.

Catch the show's highly anticipated season 9 on The CW on Wednesday, February 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

