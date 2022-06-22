The Flash Season 9: Everything we know so far

The eighth season of The Flash is set to conclude later this month, with the first part airing on June 22, 2022, followed by the second part a week later, on June 29, 2022. Earlier this year, the show was renewed for a ninth season, further increasing anticipation among fans. There are already numerous theories about the plotlines and characters of the ninth season of the show.

Although not many details are known about the new season at this point, it seems like the show will bring back a major character from the past: Bloodwork. Read further to find out more details about The Flash's season 9.

The Flash season 9: The return of Bloodwork and more details

As fans await the final two episodes of the eighth season of The Flash, numerous theories and speculations about the next season have been floating around. However, anticipation for the finale and the subsequent season 9 have further increased as comic book Earth Prime has teased the return of one of the show's major villains, Ramsey Rosso, aka Bloodwork.

In Earth-Prime #6: Hero's Twilight, it was mentioned that Ramsey was ''free'' and in the end said, ''To be continued in season 9 of The Flash.'' Ramsey was one of the show's major characters in the sixth season. He possessed the frightening ability to manipulate blood and almost ruined the entire Central City. However, he was eventually subdued and sent to A.R.G.U.S., after which he did not appear in the following seasons.

As per the comic book, Bloodwork managed to escape after a prison riot broke out at the A.R.G.U.S. facility. Fans of the show will definitely know that Bloodwork being out in the open never bodes well. Earlier, in an episode from season 6, titled Liberation, it was shown that Bloodwork could have chosen to escape from the prison but had other plans, saying he was ''playing the long game.''

In other news, actor Jesse L. Martin, who played the role of Joe West, is confirmed to be leaving the series after eight long seasons, as per Screenrant. Actors Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker, who portray the characters of Iris West-Allen and Caitlin Snow, respectively, are reportedly in negotiations to return to the show. Details about the plot and release date are not yet known, but fans can expect the season to be out in early 2023.

More details about The Flash season 8

The eighth season of the series premiered on November 16, 2021, before going on a hiatus on December 14, 2021. The show returned in March and has so far aired 18 episodes in total, with just two more to go before the season concludes.

The show has received widespread acclaim from critics, who have praised the atmosphere, writing, and overall fun tone of the show. Grant Gustin, in particular, has impressed critics with his riveting performance in the lead role as Barry Allen.

The highly anticipated season finale will be released in two parts: Negative: Part One airs on June 22, 2022, while Negative: Part Two will be premiere on June 29, 2022.

Don't miss The Flash on The CW this week!

