What time will The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 (Finale Part 1) air on The CW? Sneak peek and more details explored

The CW's acclaimed superhero series The Flash is set to air its 19th episode of its eighth season on the platform on June 22, 2022. Fans wait with bated breaths for the episode. A promo dropped by the network on June 16, 2022, showed the return of one of the show's most pivotal characters. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness.”

Read further to find out the release time, plot, cast, and more details of The Flash season 8 episode 19 on The CW.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 release time on The CW, recap, what to expect, cast, and more details

The Flash season 8 episode 19 will air on The CW on June 22, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Although the promo doesn't give away too many details, it shows the return of Iris, further increasing anticipation among fans. The 31-second clip offers a peek into the numerous events set to unfold on Wednesday's penultimate episode that will set the stage for an epic finale on June 29, 2022.

The eighteenth episode, titled The Man in the Yellow Tie, mainly revolves around the character of Meena Dhawan, who is trained by Barry. It focuses almost entirely on her backstory, and depicts her journey to becoming the Fast Track. As the show reaches its conclusion, fans can expect several shocking twists and turns in the next two episodes.

So far, the eighth season has received high praise from viewers and critics alike, who praised the show's emotional depth, complex storylines and the performances of the cast. The series, which premiered in 2014, was renewed for a ninth season earlier this year.

The Flash: Plot and cast

The show centers around an investigator named Barry Allen, who mysteriously gains superpowers after an accident and uses them to fight crime in the city. The official synopsis of the series on IMDb reads:

“After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he’s been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, and fighting crime in Central City.”

The series stars Grant Gustin in the titular role, along with Candice Paton and Danielle Panabaker in supporting roles. Gustin is known for his work in Glee, in which he played the character of Sebastian Smythe. He also played the role of Barry Allen in Arrrow, which also received highly positive reviews from critics.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars Rick Cosnette as Eddie Thawne, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne and Neil Sandilands as Clifford DeVoe.

The show is helmed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns. Berlanti is known for his work on numerous acclaimed television shows, including Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Political Animals, and many more. Kreisberg and Johns are known for their work on several popular superhero TV shows, including Arrow, Supergirl and Titans, among many more.

Don't miss The Flash's season 8 episode 19 on The CW on June 22, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far