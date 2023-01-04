Is The Flash ending after season 9? The superhero's future, explained

The Flash has been CW's leading show since its inception in 2014. The series has introduced many characters from the world of the Scarlet Speedster. After Arrow ended last year with a shorter season, the chronicles of Barry Allen are now also coming to a close.

It was previously revealed in August 2022 that The Flash will end after its ninth season releases in 2023. Back in January 2022, actor Grant Gustin signed a one-year deal with CW to return as The Flash. This led many to speculate that there was only one season left in the show's arsenal.

Grant Gustin cleared the air about the future of the show and confirmed everyone's worst suspicions. The Flash is indeed ending, and fans are unsure about what to expect from the next chapter in the hero's live-action.

The Flash showrunner told fans that Barry Allen is ready for a race to the finish line

When is The Flash season 9 premiering?

Eric Wallace, the showrunner for the CW series, opened up about the future of the show in an official statement. He thanked everyone involved in the show for making it last for such a long time and said:

"And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

CW Network President Brad Schwartz revealed the release date for the final season back in December. The ninth season of the long-running show will premiere on February 8, 2023, on The CW at 8 pm ET/PT.

While announcing the season, Brad Schwartz expressed his excitement about the upcoming premiere. He hinted at several twists in the new season and even at some guest appearances from unnamed stars.

He said:

"The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud. The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive."

The Arrowverse series became one of the most-watched television shows for CW, and even scored a People's Choice Award for Favorite New Drama upon its premiere. It also holds an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

What to expect from The Flash season 9?

The ninth season of the show picks up a week after the battle between Reverse Flash and Barry Allen, which took place at the end of season 8. Allen and Iris West-Allen have become much closer since the events, and their connection keeps growing.

However, Central City is still not safe, as a group of Rogues are wreaking havoc. The speedster must unite with his team for one final run to save the city, with the odds stacked against him.

As per CW, the final season will feature one of the grandest battles the superhero has ever faced in his life. Moreover, the final season will have 13 episodes instead of 20, which has been the standard for the series in its eight-season-long run. With a movie featuring Ezra Miller on the way as well, it's likely that DCEU will cast a new actor for the role, given Miller's controversial actions in the recent past.

Regardless of what the end result may be, The Flash will go down as one of the best superheroes in CW's history. For a superhero possessing such abilities, it's possible that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn might already be working on a plan to bring him back.

