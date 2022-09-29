How is The Flash movie different from the Flashpoint comic? Differences Explored

The 2023 production of The Flash is supposed to be a loose adaptation of one of the Scarlet Speedster's most iconic stories, and it looks like quite a few liberties are set to be there. While the film itself has often found itself in hot water due to its lead actor's erratic behavior, it's safe to say that something special is coming our way.

Going through a long development period, The Flash will finally be released next year. With the adaptation of Flashpoint, some huge liberties seem to be taking place, as a few leaks have clarified what the film will be about. So, let's take a look at how the upcoming film might be different from its comic book counterpart.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from the comics.

How is The Flash changing the Flashpoint story from comics

Released in July 2011, Flashpoint is a story written by Geoff Johns to usher in the New 52 era of DC Comics. The plot sees Barry Allen disrupt the timeline as he travels back into the past to save his mother. However, this turn of events causes major changes to the original storyline.

Transporting himself into an even bleaker world, everything changes when Nora Allen becomes well and alive, with the world on the brink of an all-out war. The Justice League and Superman (as of now) doesn't exist in this alternate timeline, and our legacy characters have many changes to them.

Thomas Wayne is a more violent Batman here as Bruce Wayne is the one who dies in his place, and Martha Wayne becomes the Joker. Kal-El is also here, but having been stored by the government, he is shown to be frail and weak. The main conflict also sees Atlantis and Themyscira at war, with Aquaman and Wonder Woman being sworn enemies. Reverse Flash also shows up as the main villain.

However, it looks like the film is going to switch up a lot of these aspects since it might take place during Man of Steel's timeline with the Aquaman and Wonder Woman conflict being replaced. General Zod will be the primary antagonist, with Reverse Flash being taken out here.

Sasha Calle will also debut as Supergirl in the film, replacing Superman's role. For the biggest stinger, Michael Keaton will be back as Batman. It looks like Thomas Wayne has been cut out for the 1989 timeline to be brought back. The first trailer also showcased another Barry alongside the primary version, and it looks like his inclusion might lead to the exploration of some new and interesting concepts.

With The Flash adapting Flashpoint, a soft reboot is set to come for DCEU. With the future of the franchise still under wraps, here is to hoping that The Flash will answer some of our questions.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti and releases in theaters on June 23, 2023.

