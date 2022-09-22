How does the Flash get his new suit in the DCEU? Exploring details amidst release of the movie tie-in comic

The release of The Flash movie tie-in comic got readers excited as they saw how the titular character's relationship with Batman has evolved since the events of Justice League in the DCEU. When the Scarlet Speedster takes on a new villain, Batman is there to save him and by the end of the comic, a surprise is revealed to fans.

The Flash received his ring in this comic, which helped set up its upcoming appearance in the eponymous film set to release in 2023.

Now that Barry Allen has finally received the iconic ring that stores his suit, let us explore the series of events that leads to Allen receiving this ring .

Hush 🧊 @hiddenhush The concepts of family and legacy are deeply connected with the Flash comics. The concepts of family and legacy are deeply connected with the Flash comics. https://t.co/yKFj8jUCrq

Exploring how Flash got his iconic ring in the DCEU

The Flash's prequel comic that ties in with the upcoming film saw Barry Allen take on Girder. Receiving aid from Batman (who is fitted with a new suit), the duo engage in a battle with the supervillain.

When Barry's make-shift suit is damaged in the fight, Batman gives him a pep talk about how he has taken the worst that the universe has thrown at him and has still come out strong from those experiences.

To give Barry a push in the right direction, Bruce then presents him with the ring and says that he and Alfred cooked it up in the Batcave. Inspired, Barry rushes to fight Girder as he dons a new suit and has regained a new sense of confidence.

Ian Titular @UkiyaSeed Just read The Flash - The Fastest Man Alive, which is the movie tie-in comic to the forever delayed The Flash movie set in the DCEU. The Flash Ring and to an extent, the new suit being made by Alfred made sense in the DCEU, but doesn't make sense for the character. Just read The Flash - The Fastest Man Alive, which is the movie tie-in comic to the forever delayed The Flash movie set in the DCEU. The Flash Ring and to an extent, the new suit being made by Alfred made sense in the DCEU, but doesn't make sense for the character. https://t.co/Kap4PfqXNw

Given that Ezra Miller has been spotted wearing the ring, fans already knew that The Flash was set to showcase the ring in the upcoming film. Now, it looks like Barry won't be developing this device by himself as is mentioned in the comics, where there is quite the emotional attachment behind it.

In the comics, Barry devices this ring from his parents' wedding rings.

Forging the two rings to create one so he can always be connected to his mom and dad, Allen then loads it up with a spring opening that shoots out a suit he can wear while being supersonic. This was done so that Barry can immediately don his costume. Since the suit is shot out with the force of nine air-bags, it definitely is a strong device.

John Stewart Green Lantern @LanternJS The Flash prequel comic coming in hot with the BvS reference The Flash prequel comic coming in hot with the BvS reference https://t.co/wP8WGEmTMY

However, its not just Barry Allen who owns a ring.

The third Scarlet Speedster, Wally West, had a ring of his own as well. He would eventually ditch it as he would learn how to manifest a suit using the speedforce itself. Bart Allen, the grandson of Barry Allen, has his own ring too. Reverse Flash also has one which is then passed on to Hunter Zolomon.

The film adapting this part of Barry's mythos, has fans excited since the ring has been a huge part of the Scarlet Speedster's history.

The Flash Film News ⚡ @FlashFilmNews Barbara Muschietti confirmed The Flash score has WRAPPED with a hilarious video of her brother/Director Andy Muschietti Barbara Muschietti confirmed The Flash score has WRAPPED with a hilarious video of her brother/Director Andy Muschietti https://t.co/SDjD1eKlTA

Being a loose adaptation of Flashpoint as well, many are excited to see just what the 2023 movie has in store for us as it has been delayed multiple times now. The movie is scheduled to release next year on June 23.

