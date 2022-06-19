What to expect from DC's The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive? Prequel comic to explore Ezra Miller's DCEU Barry Allen

DC's upcoming The Flash is set to receive a tie-in comic of its own, and its first cover has been revealed. Titled The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, the prequel series is set to arrive on September 13, 2022. It was originally announced in January 2022, but was then delayed after the film was moved.

The Flash has had quite the controversial time lately. The comic cover couldn't have dropped at a worse time. This tie-in comic is quite interesting considering this is the first time we will be seeing the DCEU Flash in his new suit. So, let's explore what we can expect from the comic and how it might tie into the film.

Barry Allen suits up mid-battle in this new cover from The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive

Comic cover (Image via DC Comics)

The three-issue prequel series The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive is set to be released this September 13. The series will be written by Kenny Porter, while the artwork will be done by Ricardo López Ortiz, Juan Ferreyra, and Jason Howard throughout the three issues. The series was delayed in April after the film itself was moved from its original release date.

After false reports emerged of it being cancelled, one of the artists working on the series, Juan Ferreyra, posted on Twitter stating that it was moved up further in the year. This was done to avoid a long wait between the comic and the movie.

Comic Cover (Image via DC Comics)

The comic will also see the first appearance of Ben Affleck's Batman in a very long time. The actor is set to return to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming film, and the comic will see his version of the character get in on the action too.

Justice League set up Bruce Wayne as a mentor figure for Barry Allen. We will definitely get to see that relationship be developed over here. The comic will see Flash take on a new villain called the Girder. The series will have Barry ask Batman for help with taking on the adversary and training as well.

Ezra Miller in the role (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

Take a look at the official synopsis of the comic below:

"Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry’s adventure with the Justice League, he’s determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City going by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder’s strength?"

You can check out the comic when it launches this September. While it's definitely exciting to see more updates from The Flash, the actual drama surrounding the film has turned down many fans.

Ezra Miller in the role (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

Warner Bros. has found itself in quite the pickle here. The lead star of the film, Ezra Miller, has caused quite the controversy. Currently on the run from the law for abducting a child, Miller was recently accused for threatening a mother and a 12-year-old child after they behaved inappropriately with them.

Warner Brothers is hoping that the controversy will fizzle out once the film is about to release, but doesn't intend on working with Miller again. In an article from Deadline, it was revealed that Warner Brothers has officially booted the actor from their role.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes



via CONFIRMED: Ezra Miller will not be a part of any future DC projects after ‘THE FLASH’via @DEADLINE CONFIRMED: Ezra Miller will not be a part of any future DC projects after ‘THE FLASH’via @DEADLINE https://t.co/TpF94axCJ8

This hasn't been Miller's first offense though. The actor was caught on tape a while back choking a woman and throwing her down the ground. They were also reported to have been threatening civilians in Hawaii with violence. Many fans have been calling for their removal from the project too, and to have them replaced by Grant Gustin.

The Flash releases in theatres on June 23, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far