"Iconic": Fans impressed as The White Lotus creator Mike White throws shade at actors at the Golden Globes 2023

Mike White won the award for 'Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV movie' for his show The White Lotus at the Golden Globes 2023 ceremony, which aired on NBC on January 10, at 8 pm ET. As the director, creator, and writer of the show, White accepted the award on behalf of his entire crew.

During his speech, he explained how he was initially going to give the speech in Italian but could not do it because he was too drunk. He also said that there was no food left for any guests, taking a dig at the Golden Globes 2023 award show producers. Adding humor to his speech, White joked about how he would take a bullet for The White Lotus crew on his leg or foot, but not on his heart.

Mike White also took a dig at the many actors in the Golden Globes 2023 audience who passed on the show previously, stating:

"Everybody passed, I know you all passed."

Calling his win "gratifying," he added that both he and Jennifer Coolidge (the only actress to appear on both seasons of The White Lotus) made a show that they only wanted to do.

marissa (taylor's version) @MarissaSaysWhat “i was going to give this speech in italian but i’m too drunk because there was no food” followed by “you all passed on this show so this moment is really gratifying” is an iconic one-two punch from mike white #goldenglobes “i was going to give this speech in italian but i’m too drunk because there was no food” followed by “you all passed on this show so this moment is really gratifying” is an iconic one-two punch from mike white #goldenglobes https://t.co/gI6dGdDPbu

White also praised his crew, who helped him shoot The White Lotus season 2 in Italy. He threw shade at other actors for not traveling to Italy with his crew by stating that they "had to be there" to understand his love for the Italian crew.

Golden Globes 2023 award ceremony viewers were shocked and impressed by Mike White's speech.

Fans impressed with Mike White as he admits he was drunk on national TV during the Golden Globes 2023 award ceremony

The White Lotus fans were impressed that the show won two Golden Globes and that the show's creator, Mike White, threw subtle shade at the Golden Globes 2023 award show producers and fellow actors/ streaming websites in his now-iconic acceptance speech.

SJ @HItoHTX #GoldenGlobes Mike White a) admitting he’s drunk because they were too late for the food and b) calling out all the networks and streaming services that passed on White Lotus Mike White a) admitting he’s drunk because they were too late for the food and b) calling out all the networks and streaming services that passed on White Lotus 😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/WfY2gkVxjH

Jenna Duddleston @jennaduddleston Mike White calling EVERYONE out for passing on The White Locus while he wins the #GoldenGlobes is like “secretly” the drunken level of petty, I aspire to be one day Mike White calling EVERYONE out for passing on The White Locus while he wins the #GoldenGlobes is like “secretly” the drunken level of petty, I aspire to be one day

Travon @Travon As a person who pitches things in Hollywood, Mike White shaming all the people who passed on White Lotus on stage live on TV holding his award fills me with joy. #GoldenGlobes As a person who pitches things in Hollywood, Mike White shaming all the people who passed on White Lotus on stage live on TV holding his award fills me with joy. #GoldenGlobes

Robert Scott @GoodTimeCC #GoldenGlobes I love Mike White giving all the celebs who passed on The White Lotus shit. “You had to be there,” he says about filming in Italy. I love Mike White giving all the celebs who passed on The White Lotus shit. “You had to be there,” he says about filming in Italy. 😂💀 #GoldenGlobes

MrKnowItAll @misterious76



Tomorrow, all of the actors' agents are gonna be desperate for their clients to be in season 3. Mike White calling out the actors that passed on White Lotus #GoldenGlobes 2023 #GoldenGlobes Tomorrow, all of the actors' agents are gonna be desperate for their clients to be in season 3. Mike White calling out the actors that passed on White Lotus 😂😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobes2023 #GoldenGlobes Tomorrow, all of the actors' agents are gonna be desperate for their clients to be in season 3.

Amanda Iman @MandaAiley Drunk Mike White winning awards is a mood I want. #GoldenGlobes Drunk Mike White winning awards is a mood I want. #GoldenGlobes

RabbitRushingorDragging @RabbitSkwad



#GoldenGlobes Mike White throwing shade at the other Actors who passed on his show Mike White throwing shade at the other Actors who passed on his show 💀 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/4a6rdkqhUa

More about Mike White

Mike White is originally from Pasadena, California, and is the son of former executive director Lyla Lee. He grew up in a conservative Christian household and went to Polytechnic School. White attended Wesleyan University, where he met his writing partner Zak Penn and moved to LA with him.

White was the writer of Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek. He has also acted in many films like The Good Girl, Orange County, Smother and Chuck & Buck. He also participated in The Amazing Race season 14 with his father and ranked 5 on the show. White was also a contestant on Survivor: David vs. Goliath and came second on the show after Nick Wilson.

He directed his first film in 2007, titled Year of the Dog, and showcased it at the Sundance Film Festival. He is the writer of The Emoji Movie and received the Golden Raspberry Award for the same. He is also the writer of Despicable Me Part 4, which will be released on July 23, 2024.

He is the creator of The White Lotus, a comedy-drama series, featuring the lives of some people on a vacation staying at the namesake White Lotus resort. The show also featured the dramatic lives of the employees. The series was set in Hawaii in its first season and in Sicily in its second season. It was recently renewed for its third iteration in November 2022.

