What time will The Consultant air on Prime Video? Release date, cast, plot and more explored

The Consultant season 1 is a highly awaited and brand new dark comedy mystery thriller series that is all set to make its debut on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12:01 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Tony Basgallop has served as the creator of the intriguing series.

Ever since Prime Video launched the official trailer for the first season of The Consultant, the audience has been buzzing with anticipation and thrill to witness how the upcoming fascinating TV series will unfold.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the first season of the series, ahead of its premiere on Prime Video.

Learn all about season 1 of The Consultant before the series arrives on Prime Video

How to watch The Consultant season 1?

As stated earlier, season 1 of the series will be released exclusively on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 24, 2023. The airtime for the series will be 12:01 am ET.

The audience will only need a subscription to the much-watched streaming platform Prime Video in order to watch the upcoming series.

What to expect from the new series's season 1?

Season 1 of the series will have a total of eight episodes. The official synopsis for the series' first season, released by Prime Video, reads:

"The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for season 1 of The Consultant below:

The official synopsis and trailer provides the audience with hints and glimpses of what to expect from the brand new Prime Video series. By the looks of it, it is crystal clear that the series will be full of some pretty mindful and arresting sets of events with a gripping and satirical portrayal of the relationship between employer and employee.

It will be quite interesting to witness what kind of challenges the employees will go through upon the arrival of the new consultant, Regus Patoffof, and what distance they will go in order to save their lives. As the dark story unfolds, the audience is bound to go on an ominous and thrilling journey.

The Consultant season 1 cast list explored

The promising lead cast list for the series' first season entails Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Brittany O'Grady as Elaine, Nat Wolff as Craig, Sloane Avery as Rosie, Aimee Carrero as Patti, Craig's fiancée, Erin Ruth Walker as Amy and Michael Charles Vaccaro as Iain.

More details about the series

The creator of the series Tony Basgallop has also acted as the writer for all eight episodes of the season. Matt Shakman, Alexis Ostrander, Karyn Kusama, Dan Attias and Charlotte Brändström have served as directors for the episode. As revealed by the network, the first episode has been directed by Matt Shakman.

The series has been produced by Amazon Studios, along with MGM Television. The long list of executive producers for the series includes Matt Shakman, Tony Basgallop, Christoph Waltz, Andrew Mittman and Steve Stark.

Don't forget to catch The Consultant season 1, which will arrive on Prime Video on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12:01 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes