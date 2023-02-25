Die Hart: The Movie is the highly intriguing latest comedy-action film that made its arrival exclusively on Prime Video this Friday, February 24, 2023. The movie stars popular comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Eric Appel is the director of the film, while Derek Kolstad and Tripper Clancy are the writers.

As stated in the official synopsis for Die Hart: The Movie, released by IMDb:

"[The film] Follows a fictionalized version of Kevin Hart, as he tries to become an action movie star. He attends a school run by Ron Wilcox, where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry's most coveted action stars."

Ever since the movie was launched on Amazon Prime Video, it has garnered quite a lot of positive responses from audiences due to its entertaining storyline, promising direction, and acting performances by the lead actors. So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out how Kevin Hart's Die Hart: The Movie has turned out.

A review of Die Hart: The Movie - Kevin Hart shines in the new hilariously woven action-packed comedy outing

A refreshing and enjoyable storyline

Kevin Hart's brand new action-comedy movie chronicles the intriguing story of a fictionalized version of Kevin Hart, who is a comedy star and a sidekick to the action stars of Hollywood, but wants to be a successful action hero who saves the day in every movie.

So, when the opportunity comes in the form of an action movie by, Hart grabs it immediately and does whatever it takes to turn into a real action hero in Hollywood.

Writers of the movie, Derek Kolstad and Tripper Clancy, have done an amazing job of presenting the audience with a refreshingly written story that is fabricated with quick and quirky comedy and a flare of satire. Thus, the writing of the movie is really impressive and makes it quite an entertaining watch.

Impressive direction by Eric Appel

Eric Appel, who is the director of the movie has done a great job of taking the already good script to another level. The way the director has captured the fast-moving sequences is highly promising.

He has done an excellent job with scenes, including one where Kevin Hart gets into a house full of fire to save a dummy, one where Hart and Jordan are involved in a romantic scene while hanging on from ropes, and one where Hart thinks Jordan has died.

Without a shred of doubt, the direction of the movie is one of its biggest highlights.

A strong acting performance by Kevin Hart elevates the movie

Kevin Hart, who plays a fictional version of himself in the movie, has done an incredible job of portraying the character.

It is safe to say that his role as the lead throughout the comedy movie is definitely a highlight. Scenes such as the one where he and Jordan pretend to sleep after getting caught by or the one where he jumps a great length to save Jordan or the one where he helped the old mechanic man, are highly arresting to watch.

Besides the comedian, Die Hart: The Movie also features John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jean Reno, Jason Jones, Tyler Antonius and a few others. They have also done a commendable job of portraying their characters throughout the movie and made it definitely worth the watch.

