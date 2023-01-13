Kevin Hart's Die Hart The Movie: Everything we know so far

A refashioned version of Kevin Hart's Die Hart series will be released in the form of a movie on Prime Video. It will be released on February 24, 2023, on the streaming platform and in select cinemas in South Africa via distributor Empire.

The film stars Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno.

The movie follows Hart as a fictionalized version of himself who is tired of being a comedic sidekick. He is now on the mission of being taken seriously by becoming an action superstar. Hart joins an “action hero school” run by Ron Wilcox (Travolta) where he learns the tricks to become a master of the game.

John Travolta will transform Kevin Hart from a comedic sidekick to an action superhero in Die Hart

Die Hart is originally a 10-episode series launched on Quibi in the United States in 2020. The reimagined upcoming movie will also be directed by series director Eric Appel and written by series writer Derek Kolstad.

Chris Mansolillo, the Director of Content Acquisition for Prime Video, spoke about the upcoming film. He said:

"We truly love this movie and can’t wait to share it with our customers. Kevin Hart is one of the world’s most talented entertainers and we’re so pleased to work with him and Hartbeat to be the exclusive home for this brilliant film."

Roku picked up the rights to the original series when it acquired Quibi assets and the streamer is now in production on the series Die Hart 2: Die Harter. John Cena, Ben Schwartz, and Paula Pell will reprise their roles in the sequence.

The series has become an important franchise for the comedian/actor's multi-platform entertainment brand Hartbeat. The company's Chief Distribution Officer Jeff Clanagan, who is also a producer for Die Hart, said:

"We are excited to team up with Prime Video, to share with viewers a new Die Hart experience through its release as a feature-length film… an incredible crowd pleaser that unites audiences around the world through laughter."

He continued:

“We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Empire to bring Die Hart the movie to both audiences at home worldwide and cinema goers in South Africa, furthering its growing impact on a global stage.”

Kevin Hart has starred in films and shows like Undeclared, Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, Soul Plane, In the Mix, Little Fockers andThink Like a Man. He is also known for his appearances in Grudge Match, Ride Along, About Last Night, Get Hard, Central Intelligence as well as The Secret Life of Pets film franchise. Some of his other credits include Ride Along 2, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, the Jumanji film franchise, and Night School.

He even created and acted as a fictionalized version of himself in Real Husbands of Hollywood.

What was the original Die Hart series about?

Kevin Hart is usually seen appearing in movies as a comedic sidekick who is responsible for making the audience laugh in tense situations. Although this is what made him a household name, in the series, the actor is sick of being treated like this all the time and strives to become an action hero.

He joins ‘action hero school’ run by Ron Wilcox, played by Travolta, where he learns the tricks to the trade of becoming an action superstar.

The show's IMDB synopsis reads:

"Kevin Hart - playing a version of himself - is on a death-defying quest to become an action star. And with a little help from John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Josh Hartnett - he just might pull it off."

The series was created by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad.

