The Rig ending explained: Did Baz die at the end of Prime Video's new sci-fi series' season 1?

The Rig season 1 is a brand new sci-fi thriller series that made its arrival exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 6, 2023. David Macpherson has served as the creator of the first season of the series.

Macpherson, alongside Matthew Jacobs Morgan and Meg Salter, have acted as writers for season 1 of The Rig, while John Strickland and Alex Holmes have served as directors. The first season consists of a total of six episodes. The official synopsis for the series, given by IMDb, reads:

"A group of workers on a remote Scottish oil rig are due to return to the mainland when a mysterious fog enshrouds them and supernatural forces take hold."

Ever since The Rig season 1 arrived on Amazon Prime video, its plotline has become a talking point among viewers, especially thanks to its nail-biting ending.

The ending of Prime Video's The Rig season 1 explained

What happened to the rig named Charlie?

The final episode of the first season of the sci-fi thriller series took audiences back to a horrifying incident that took place in another rig called Charlie, where David Coake was leading Mission Cirein to demolish the ancient creature, Ancestor.

After the activation of the Cirein injector, the rig's pressure level began to increase at a high rate. One of Charlie's crew members was seen telling Cloake that the entire experiment is highly risky and that he might be calling upon his own destruction.

However, Coake did not stop as he was desperate to destroy the creature even if it meant that he had to risk the lives of the entire crew. Unexpectedly, the rig's pressure started to increase at a terrifying speed instead of getting stabilized, leading to a massive explosion. The mission also failed miserably.

The terrible incident was demonstrated to Magnus by Harish, who explained how they nearly escaped their own doom.

What did Baz do in the end?

At the end of the hair-raising season finale, Magnus was seen asking Rose to find some other way to stop Ancestor, so that he did not have to do what Coake was ordering him to do. Meanwhile, Fulmer and Rose realized that there might be some other way for them to establish communication with the creature.

They were worried that Coake's actions had been sending the wrong message to the creature, so they wanted to change it somehow. At the time, Rose, Heather and Fulmer convinced Magnus to help Baz in the basement.

When Magnus along with Fulmer and Rose went down to the basement to help Baz, Coake took the opportunity to proceed with his own dangerous plan. He went to Harish to ask for his help with eradicating the creature, saying that in exchange, he would allow him to come aboard the helicopter that was coming to rescue him.

However, Harish had no intention of helping him so he made sure that Kate, Heather, and Easter heard everything Coake said. They all arrived at the spot immediately after hearing of Coake's plan to escape, leaving them behind. Together, they tried to stop his plan and chased after him as he ran towards the helipad.

However, Hutton was there and he almost killed Coake, right before Cat stopped him as they wanted to take him back to the land to bring him to justice.

In the basement, the team failed to create any kind of connection or communication with the creature as it was too late. So, they decided to escape the place. However, Baz made the decision to stay back and sacrifice his own life to show the creature that they were on the same side.

At the very end, Magnus, Coake, Cat, Rose, Fulmer, Hutton, and Heather escaped on the helicopter while a giant tsunami destroyed the entire rig beneath them.

