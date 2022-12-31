Wildcat review: Is the new Prime Video documentary movie worth the watch?

Wildcat is a brand new documentary movie that made its debut exclusively on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 30, 2022. Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh have served as directors for the 105-minute-long documentary film.

Directors Frost and Lesh have also acted as cinematographers for Wildcat, along with Harry Turner. Patrick Jonsson has provided music to the Prime Video documentary. The two main characters of the documentary are Harry Turner and Samantha Zwicker.

The official synopsis for the documentary film, given by Amazon Prime Video, reads:

"Wildcat follows the inspiring story of a young veteran on his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets a young woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot. What was meant to be an attempt to escape from life, turns out to be an unexpected journey of love, discovery, and healing."

Ever since the documentary's arrival on Prime Video, it has already begun to garner a lot of positive responses from both critics and the audience for its passionate and moving story, direction, and outstanding cinematography.

A review of Amazon Prime Video's new documentary film, Wildcat

A compelling and touching story told compassionately

Wildcat, the wildlife documentary movie, chronicles a saga of second chances, redemption, and healing. It depicts a man's journey to accepting and making peace with the struggles he had to suffer in the past. At the very core of the documentary lies the story of a South American ocelot, its rescue, and ultimately its liberation.

The documentary was an intense and long collaboration between the two lead characters, Harry Turner and Samantha Zwicker, and the film's directors, Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh. It took them a total of four years to complete the entire documentary.

Turner is a British army veteran who saw unimaginable horrors of war in Afghanistan that left him traumatized and suicidal. After returning from Afghanistan, he went on a journey of self-discovery and self-healing in the Peruvian Amazon.

Samantha Zwicker, an American ecologist, was conducting a project to rescue wild animals from poachers in the Peruvian Amazon. She and Harry eventually met and established a professional and personal relationship that mostly revolved around an ocelot kitten. The kitten was endangered and would not have survived without their help.

The directors of the documentary have done a splendid job of capturing the raw moments of the ocelot kitten with Samantha and Harry. They have gone extremely close to the kitten in order to capture its rawest moments. They have successfully captured the essence of wildlife blended with complex human drama.

The documentary will undoubtedly take the audience on an emotional and even cathartic journey. It is definitely worth watching.

Captivating cinematography elevated the documentary to another level

The documentary's directors, Frost and Lesh, and Harry Turner have also done the cinematography for the documentary. They did an outstanding job capturing human relationships with nature in the 105-minute-long documentary.

The scenes where Harry and Samantha were getting cozy with the kitten have been captured with utmost honesty, providing the audience with some of the most fascinating sequences seen in a wildlife documentary. Cinematographers have also captured other animals' behavior and mannerisms in a marvelous way.

It is safe to say that the cinematography has definitely elevated the documentary's rawness and made it even more special and stream-worthy.

Apart from Turner and Zwicker, the captivating documentary also features Dante Cueva Altamirano, Erick Scott Vargas Laura, Cristian De La Cruz, Niery Tafur Olortegui, Roxana Cachique Rengifo, Eduardo Quilca, Colette Turner, Jayden Turner, Kelly Wicker, Mark Turner, Cole Zwicker, Bruce Zwicker, and Heidi Zwicker.

Wildcat is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

