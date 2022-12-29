Amazon Prime Video's new documentary, Wildcat, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 12 am GMT (tentative time). It focuses on a young war veteran who ventures into the wilderness of the Amazon, where he meets a young woman who runs a rehab. His interactions with the woman would go on to change his life forever.

The documentary is directed by noted filmmakers Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost and has a runtime of 1 hour 45 minutes. It is produced by Alysa Nahmias and Joshua Altman.

Wildcat on Amazon Prime Video will be a riveting watch

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Wildcat on November 2, 2022, and it offers a peek into the young veteran Harry Turner's fascinating adventure as he traverses through the beauty and wilderness of Amazon in a quest to rediscover the magic of life and himself.

The trailer opens with a stunning shot of a baby ocelot climbing a tree as the veteran watches in awe. He then goes on to say that when he was in Afghanistan, he was medically discharged with PTSD. He says,

''I felt that life wasn't worth living. And maybe I should just go when no one knows if I'm alive, no one knows if I'm dead.''

The trailer then briefly depicts his journey across the forest. Overall, it maintains an adventurous and inspiring tone that fans of wildlife and adventure documentaries would undoubtedly love. Check out the official synopsis of the documentary, according to Amazon Studios:

''Wildcat follows the emotional and inspiring story of a young veteran on his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets a young woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot.''

The description further states,

''What was meant to be an attempt to escape from life, turns out to be an unexpected journey of love, discovery, and healing.''

Based on the trailer for Wildcat and its synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful and uplifting documentary that explores several fascinating themes, including love, the beauty of nature, trauma, healing, and many more.

Fans can expect a deeply emotional documentary depicting the protagonist's transformation as he searches for meaning and purpose of life while encountering several unforgettable experiences during his journey.

Harry Turner's relationship with the baby Ocelot forms the core of Wildcat. Turner helps the baby adapt to the surroundings while his friendship with Ocelot plays a key role in his healing process, following the various traumas he experienced as a soldier in Afghanistan at 18.

During an interview with People magazine, Turner spoke about how much his life has changed and the themes the film explores. He said (obtained via People),

''My life is slightly different than most, but I want people to walk away knowing they're not alone. The film touches on themes that will resonate with everyone on some level — from their love of animals to struggling with mental illness.''

Regarding the Ocelot, Turner said that he's been sent back to the forest after the documentary's filming. He told People that he hopes the baby Ocelot has now ''created his own ocelot family.''

You can watch Wildcat on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 30, 2022.

