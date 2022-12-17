Nanny ending explained: Who saved Aisha at the end of the new Prime Video horror movie?

Nanny, a deeply consuming brand new psychological horror movie, finally made its debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 16. Nikyatu Jusu has served as both the writer and director of the movie. The movie marks her directorial debut.

The official synopsis for Nanny, given by Prime Video, reads as:

"In this psychological fable of horror, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City."

It continues as:

"Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together."

Since the movie's arrival on Prime Video, it has already begun to receive a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics for its suspensefully woven storyline, riveting acting performances from the cast members, excellent direction, cinematography, and a goosebumps worthy ending.

The ending of Prime Video's Nanny explained

What happened to Aisha's son?

Nanny chronicled the heartbreaking tale of a mother named Aisha, who left her home in Senegal to come to New York to pursue the American Dream. From the very beginning of the movie, the story put the spotlight on the American Dream and how it does not come for free.

Aisha was seen working as a nanny for an American family in New York, where her well-being was constantly neglected. While working for the family, she became the victim of labor exploitation as her pay was delayed and her working hours were extensively long. Although she cared for the little girl, Rose, she was getting extremely tired of her parents' ignorant and arrogant behavior.

Aisha had sacrificed a lot to come to New York. She even had to leave her six-year-old son Lamine in Senegal with her cousin. Whatever she did was to give her son every opportunity in life. Her dream was to save enough money so that Lamine could come to New York and live with her.

However, when she finally managed to arrange all the money for Lamine's arrival in New York, a grave tragedy struck her as her cousin came to New York alone. The cousin revealed that Lamine had passed away in Senegal after he tragically drowned in the sea.

The news was unfathomable for Aisha, who saw her American Dream fade away in the blink of an eye. The long wait, the long hours at work, all the money, nothing could bring her child back.

Did Aisha survive in the end?

When Aisha started working at Amy and Adam's house as a nanny, she began to have some horrifying dreams. In her dreams, she saw Mami Wata, a mythological figure who looked like a mermaid. Her dreams were always related to water and most of the time she saw herself getting drowned in the water. She also saw her son in those vivid dreams, which felt more real than reality itself.

Mami Wata was guiding her and giving her signs of the upcoming devastating tragedy that she was about to face. At the very end, after getting the news of her son's death, Aisha could no longer take it anymore and decided to drown herself. The action was her way of trying to reunite with her son again.

She jumped into the sea and while was drowning, saw her son on the surface and started swimming upwards. However, it was Mami Wata, who was making her come to the surface so that her life could be saved. When she was rescued and taken out of the water, a paramedic team and Malik, with whom she had a romantic relationship, were there.

An individual from the paramedic team then went on to inform Malik that Aisha was pregnant. Thus, it was Mami Wata who saved Aisha's life and gave her a reason to live in the form of her new child.

Nanny is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

