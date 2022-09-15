Goodnight Mommy movie 2022 cast list: Meet the actors of Prime Video horror remake

Goodnight Mommy 2022, the much-awaited and highly intriguing remake of the 2014 unnerving psychological horror movie, is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kyle Warren has served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Matt Sobel has acted as the director.

The official IMDb synopsis for Goodnight Mommy 2022 reads:

"Twin brothers arrive at their mother's house and begin to suspect that something isn't right. Remake of the 2014 Austrian film."

Since the official trailer for Goodnight Mommy 2022 was dropped by Prime Video, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how the arresting and suspenseful horror movie will unfold.

The lead cast list for the upcoming horror movie includes Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, and Nicholas Crovetti. Without further delay, let's jump right in to take a closer look at the lead cast members of Goodnight Mommy 2022, before the movie releases on Prime Video.

The lead cast list for Goodnight Mommy 2022 explored ahead of the movie's premiere on Prime Video

Naomi Watts as Mother

Critically acclaimed British actress Naomi Watts will be seen portraying the lead role of Mother in the upcoming 2022 remake horror movie, Goodnight Mommy.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Betty Elms / Diane Selwyn in Mulholland Drive and Rachel Keller in The Ring and The Ring Two. Watts has also been a part of many notable movies, such as For Love Alone, Wide Sargasso Sea, Tank Girl, Under the Lighthouse Dancing, Dangerous Beauty, Down, 21 Grams, King Kong, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), The Divergent Series: Insurgent, The Glass Castle, among several others.

Naomi Watts has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series, including Brides of Christ, Home and Away, Sleepwalkers, Sesame Street, BoJack Horseman, Twin Peaks, The Loudest Voice, Gypsy, Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under, and a few others.

Cameron Crovetti as Elias

Rising young actor Cameron Crovetti will be seen portraying the lead character of Elias in the brand new remake horror film Goodnight Mommy. The young actor is best known for playing the character of Ryan in the fan-favorite superhero series The Boys.

Cameron Crovetti has also been a part of some notable movies, including The Gray Man as Young Six, Boys as Roland, Witch Hunt as Corey, and Anywhere with You as Tim.

He has also been a part of some popular TV series like Dirty John as Ryan Broderick, Big Little Lies as Josh Wright, Single Parents as Carol, Teachers as Blond Boy, and in Black-ish as Dylan.

Nicholas Crovetti as Lucas

The highly talented young actor and twin brother of Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, will be seen playing the lead role of Lucas in Goodnight Mommy 2022. The young actor is best known for portraying the character Max Wright in Big Little Lies.

Nicholas Crovetti has also been a part of some popular movies, including Witch Hunt where he played the role of George, Brothers by Blood where he essayed the role of Young Peter, and Anywhere with You where he appeared as Dylan.

He has also been a part of a few well-known TV series like Ada Twist, Scientist, and Black-ish.

Other actors on the cast list for the 2022 horror movie entail Peter Hermann, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Jeremy Bobb and a few others.

Don't forget to catch Goodnight Mommy 2022, debuting on Friday, September 16, 2022, on Prime Video.

