What time will Goodnight Mommy air on Prime Video? Release date, plot and more details about Naomi Watts' horror film

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming horror film, Goodnight Mommy, will premiere on the platform on September 16, 2022, at 12.00 am GMT. A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the movie revolves around two brothers who visit their mom's house, where they feel something is off about their mother.

The film stars Naomi Watts in the lead role and Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti in supporting roles. Keep reading to find out more about the film.

Goodnight Mommy will be a delight for lovers of horror films

Goodnight Mommy is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 12.00 am GMT. On August 24, 2022, Prime Video shared the official trailer for the film, which opens on a frightening note, as a boy is shown trying to escape while a house burns in the background. The two brothers in the story also seem to suspect their mother's activities.

The trailer establishes the plot while not giving away crucial details. Overall, the trailer has a creepy tone that fans of slasher horror flicks would undoubtedly love.

Based on the trailer, viewers can look forward to a frightening cinematic experience that'll stay with the viewer for a long time. A synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''When twin brothers arrive at their mother's country home to discover her face covered in bandages--the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery--they immediately sense that something doesn't add up.''

The description further states,

''She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing they gave her--things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys' minds: The sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who's making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn't their mother at all.''

A quick look at Goodnight Mommy cast

Naomi Watts stars in the lead role of the mother in Goodnight Mommy. Watts looks stunning in her new scary avatar. In the trailer, she's wearing a mask, which gives her character a creepy look. Undoubtedly, viewers can expect a powerful performance from the legendary actress.

Apart from Goodnight Mommy, Watts recently starred in the adventure flick, Infinite Storm, which also features Denis O'Hare and Billy Howle in pivotal roles. Over the years, Watts has appeared in several memorable roles in critically acclaimed films like Mulholland Drive, The Painted Veil, Eastern Promises, and many more.

The film also stars Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti as the two brothers who visit their mother's house, only to find something off about her. Both Nicholas and Cameron seem impressive in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how their characters pan out in the film.

The movie is helmed by Matt Sobel, best known for films like Brand New Cherry Flavor and Take Me to the River.

Don't forget to catch Goodnight Mommy on Amazon Prime Video on September 16, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das