Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's relationship explored as couple make red carpet debut at SAG Awards 2022 

Actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup have officially made their red carpet debut at a star studded event.

The 53-year-old star and Crudup, who have privately been dating for almost four years, appeared together at February 27's SAG Awards in matching black ensembles.

For the event, the Mulholland Drive actress wore a black glittery Fendi floor-length gown with cut-out detail on its side. She completed the look by accessorizing the outfit with a small Tyler Ellis clutch purse and dazzling Cartier jewelry. Crudup, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tux.

The actress attended the award show in support of Crudup, who was nominated for Best Drama Actor for his role as Cory in The Morning Show. The award went to Lee Jung-Jae of Netflix's hit drama series, Squid Game.

Watts shared a picture of the pair getting ready for the big event and another selfie from their car rideover with the caption, “Go Billy!!!”

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup started dating soon after former's split from Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup were first spotted together in March 2017 while heading to a sushi place for lunch in New York City. Media outlet People Magazine confirmed that the stars were dating in July 2017.

The couple starred together on the Netflix series Gypsy, which premiered in 2017. They were photographed together at the BAFTAs afterparty in February 2018 which happened in London.

Watts and Crudup started dating when the former had freshly broken up with her long-time partner Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two kids, Sasha (14), and Sammy (13).

The former couple announced their break-up in a joint statement, stating:

"Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple."

In June 2017, while talking to outlet Vogue Australia, Naomi Watts said that she and Liev are on "great terms" and are giving their best for the "sake of the children."

Crudup, on the other hand, left his long time partner Mary-Louise Parker for Romeo and Juliet actress Claire Danes in 2003. At the time, Parker was pregnant with their son William and was seven months into pregnancy. Danes and Crudup broke up in 2006 and the latter co-parented his son with Parker amicably.

Naomi Watts Source @nwattsource Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup in New York City on May 16, 2021 Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup in New York City on May 16, 2021 https://t.co/kJaiyEAWwz

When speaking about his private life with E! News, Crudup said he likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

"I don't particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I'm constantly trying to trick them into thinking I'm someone else."

On the professional front, Naomi Watts has several films and TV series in the pipeline. She will next star in Unaired Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot, Infinite Storm, The Watcher, Goodnight Mommy, and The Friend.

Billy Crudup will next appear in a television series titled Hello Tomorrow!

