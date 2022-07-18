Who is Julia Butters? Meet the 13-year-old star from The Gray Man

Child actress Julia Butters has won hearts with her feature in the Ryan Gosling movie, The Gray Man. Butters caught eyes as she sparkled in her golden dress at the premiere of the movie where she plays a central character. The 13-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-stars Cameron Crovetti, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The young actress, who was seen in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is now excited to be a part of another big movie, alongside Ryan Gosling this time. Here is everything to know about the actress.

Who is Julia Butters?

Thirteen-year-old Julia Butters was born on April 15, 2009 in Los Angeles, California and has been acting since she was two years old. She has been seen in a number of notable features like American Housewife (2016) and Transparent (2014). However, her most prominent role was in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she was cast alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Butters had a number of scenes with DiCaprio in the movie and was also featured prominently in the first official trailer for the film. She played the role of a child actress acting alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on a TV show within Tarantino's film.

Julia Butters will now be seen in the upcoming action thriller, The Gray Man. She is at the center of the movie and plays Claire Fitzroy, an orphaned young girl with a heart condition. The teen stole the show with her vulnerability and witty one-liners. She is mostly seen appearing alongside Ryan Gosling and Billy Bob Thornton, who portrays her uncle, former agency director Donald Fitzroy.

Commenting on her preparations for the role, Butters has said:

“I just put myself in my character’s shoes and think her thoughts and try to imagine what she’s going through. And then that gets me there."

She also admits to having learned a lot from Ryan Gosling, "by watching him step into character.”

Meanwhile, speaking of his teenage co-star, Thornton said:

“Sometimes we tend to treat younger actors with kid gloves, you might say. And when I first met her, it’s like, ‘Wait a minute, she seems like she’s a college professor.’ And so I learned very quickly to not talk down to her … because she’s very intelligent and she knows her way around the set.”

What is The Gray Man all about?

Starring Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the Netflix action thriller follows the story of a CIA operative, Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, played by Gosling.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.”

Catch Julia Butters in her new movie, The Gray Man, which is now in theaters. The movie is also scheduled to drop on Netflix in a week's time.

