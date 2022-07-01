Fans go berserk as Ryan Gosling's Ken screams in Barbie set video

Tidbits about the live-action film Barbie have been making the rounds on the internet. From casting and costumes to the latest set video of Ryan Gosling screaming as his character Ken, viewers cannot get enough of the upcoming film already.

The film, based on the titular toyline by Mattel, is being directed by Greta Gerwig and has been co-written by Noah Baumbach. Scheduled for release on July 21, 2023, it stars Margot Robbie in the eponymous role and Ryan Gosling as her male counterpart Ken. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will play the role of the other Ken-s, while Issa Rae and Hari Nef will be seen as the other Barbie-s. Additionally, the film's ensemble cast will include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, and Dua Lipa in important roles.

Ken's high-pitch scream in Barbie set video goes viral

Behind-the-scenes shots of the live-action film can be found everywhere on social media as fans cannot stop raving about the ensemble cast, and the flamboyant settings and costumes.

Most recently, a set video emerged online, posted by Twitter user @filmgal. The video shows Margot Robbie's Barbie punching a groper, which elicits a high-pitched scream from Ryan Gosling's Ken.

Based on the bright neon outfits and rollerblades donned by Robbie and Gosling, the video appears to be shot in Venice Beach where production has been ongoing for the past few weeks. A previous set video had revealed Robbie's Barbie voice as she shouted, "Ready for fun?" Now, this video features Gosling's Ken voice, albeit in the form of a scream rather than a dialogue. We have listed some of the fan reactions below.

SpookyScaryJakey @JediJakesSounds @fiImgal Okay now I know for sure I’m gonna love this movie lol this is exactly the tone and theme I was hoping for @fiImgal Okay now I know for sure I’m gonna love this movie lol this is exactly the tone and theme I was hoping for

ellie @elboomer_ @fiImgal This is why Ryan is meant to play Ken @fiImgal This is why Ryan is meant to play Ken 😆

ZTYR @ZTYR0 @fiImgal What’s the matter a man can’t have a girly scream @fiImgal What’s the matter a man can’t have a girly scream

🥑 @jeon_jungkcck @fiImgal Everything I see just makes me more and more excited for this movie @fiImgal Everything I see just makes me more and more excited for this movie

Paige Buenaga @paige_bue8 @fiImgal never has a bts shot from a movie given me bigger theater kid vibes than this and i think it’s a good reminder that all actors are theater kids @fiImgal never has a bts shot from a movie given me bigger theater kid vibes than this and i think it’s a good reminder that all actors are theater kids

Meanwhile, some fans complained about the public filming of the movie which has led to every leak turning into social media news. They expressed their disappointment at being forced to see leaked photos and videos of the film they want to enjoy upon its official release.

khlown @REMDelicate @fiImgal they’re shooting in public for free publicity, movie of the year methinks @fiImgal they’re shooting in public for free publicity, movie of the year methinks https://t.co/5v45qKccZE

betsy @badgalbetsy @fiImgal ok i really do want to see this movie so i would love it if twitter would please chill with the spoilers????? @fiImgal ok i really do want to see this movie so i would love it if twitter would please chill with the spoilers?????

Greta Gerwig's Barbie: What do we know so far?

Margot Robbie will be portraying the world's most famous doll in the live-action film directed by Greta Gerwig, who is known for her work in films like Little Women and Lady Bird. Gerwig has co-written the script alongside Noah Baumbach, and the film is being developed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Details about the plot have not been made public.

Amy Schumer was initially offered the titular female role but she dropped out due to creative differences. In 2019, Margot Robbie was cast as the lead. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, she explained why she was drawn to this project.

"I didn't want to pick up another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend – just a catalyst for the male storyline. It was uninspiring."

Barbie's boyfriend Ken will be played by the one and only Ryan Gosling who has already made quite the impression with the picture depicting his platinum blonde hair and light blue denim outfit going viral. According to an exclusive from Deadline, the actor initially passed up the role but eventually accepted when his schedule freed up. Fans have since been raving about the uncanny resemblance between Gosling and the Ken doll.

The movie's IMDb page only reveals:

"A doll living in 'Barbieland' is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world."

With the film scheduled to release in 2023, there is still a lot of time for more information to come to light. Until then, fans will have to make do with paparazzi photos and leaked shots.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far