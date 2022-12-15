Prime Video's new psychological horror movie, Nanny, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, December 16 at 12 am GMT (tentative time). The film tells the story of an African immigrant living in New York City, whose life takes a shocking turn after she lands a job as a nanny.

The movie features Anna Diop as the protagonist, along with numerous other actors essaying important supporting roles. Nanny is written and directed by noted indie filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu.

Nanny on Prime Video: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the movie on August 30, offering a peek into the nightmarish world that protagonist Aisha is caught up in. It opened with an emotional conversation between a mother and a son who expressed their love for each other.

The trailer then briefly touched upon Aisha's life after she got a job as a nanny. The second half of the trailer took a darker turn as Aisha's American Dream was shown on the verge of being destroyed.

Overall, the trailer maintained a frightening tone that fans of psychological thrillers and horror would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Prime Video also shared the official description on their YouTube channel which read as:

''In this psychological fable of horror, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City.''

The synopsis further stated:

''Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a powerful, character-driven drama that explores the more complicated facets of human life, delving deep into its darkest aspects.

The movie was released in select cinemas on November 23 and received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who raved about the film's atmosphere, writing, and performances by the cast.

More details about Nanny's cast

The movie stars Anna Diop in the lead role as Aisha, an African immigrant who's hoping to build a new life in New York City. The actor looks brilliant in the film's trailer, capturing the vulnerabilities, fear, and angst that consumes her character.

Fans can expect a thoroughly riveting performance from the actor. Apart from this, Diop has appeared on HBO Max's Titans, 24: Legacy, and The Messengers, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Diop in key supporting roles are actors like Michelle Monaghan as Amy, Morgan Spector as Adam, and Sinqua Walls as Malik, among many others.

Catch Nanny on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 16, at 12 am GMT.

