Amazon Prime Video's latest supernatural thriller series from Scotland, titled The Rig, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 12 am GMT.

The series centers around a crew working on a Scottish oil rig, whose journey back to the mainland is threatened due to some mysterious supernatural forces.

The show stars Iain Glen and Emily Hampshire in major roles, with many others playing important supporting roles. The Rig is helmed by David Macpherson.

The Rig on Prime Video: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

On November 30, 2022, Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for The Rig, offering a peek into the the mysteriously frightening world the film is set in. The trailer is replete with stunning visuals and promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience.

The trailer establishes the series' plot as viewers can see that the lead character tells his crew that they'll have to wait a little longer to go back home. The clip then goes on to briefly depict the numerous challenges that the crew faces at the oil rig as they desperately look to survive and return home. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Amazon Prime Video:

"When the crew of the Kinloch Bravo find themselves cut off from all communication with the Scottish mainland by a mysterious fog, they must fight to find a way home whilst managing environmental pressures, mounting paranoia and rising tensions."

The description further reads,

"But as the threat facing them reveals itself to be something beyond their wildest imagination, the divided crew must form an alliance to ensure survival."

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to a gripping horror thriller series full of supernatural elements, exploring several interesting themes like survival, and resilience. The show reportedly features a total of six episodes, all of which are expected to drop on the same day.

A quick look at The Rig cast

The Rig stars Emily Hampshire in the role of Rose Mason. Hampshire looks quite impressive in the trailer, portraying the fear and angst that her character goes through with absolute ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actress.

Apart from The Rig, Emily Hampshire is best known for her performances in various films and shows like Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys (series), Boy Meets Girl, and many more.

Starring alongside Hampshire in another significant role is another prominent Scottish actor, Iain Glen, who portrays the role of Magnus MacMillan. MacMillan is the leader of the crew stuck at the oil rig.

Glen portrays MacMillan with a ferocious authenticity that further elevates the show to a different level. Glen displays his character's fearlessness and charisma with remarkable ease.

Game of Thrones fans will recognize him as Jorah Mormont. His other notable acting credits include Silent Scream, Titans, Downtown Abbey, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Mark Bonnar as Alwyn Evans, Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton, and Rochenda Sandall as Cat Braithwaite, among many others.

You can watch The Rig on Prime Video on Friday, January 6, 2023.

