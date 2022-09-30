Is Schitt's Creek leaving Netflix on October 2, 2022? A look at how and where to watch the show next

Hit Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek is leaving streaming giant Netflix on October 2. All six seasons of the show will be available to stream on Hulu from Monday, October 3.

The show, which originally aired on the CBC network from 2015 to 2020, has went on to garner widespread critical acclaim over the years for its writing and performances, enjoying a devoted cult following.

Read on to learn more details about Schitt's Creek leaving Netflix and its other details.

Schitt's Creek moves to Hulu after a long stint on Netflix

Fans of the iconic sitcom, Schitt's Creek, can tune in to Hulu from October 3, 2022, to watch the show after it leaves Netflix. Hulu is a popular OTT platform which is majorly owned by The Walt Disney Company, along with Comcast's NBCUniversal having a minority stake.

It is a subscription service, wherein users need to choose a subscription plan of their choice, after which they can access the vast catalog of content available to stream on the platform.

You can start your Hulu subscription at just $6.99/month, which is an ad-supported plan. There's another plan for $12.99/month, which is ad-free. Some of the most popular shows and films you can watch on Hulu include The Handmaid's Tale, Prey, Abbott Elementary, among others.

The announcement regarding Schitt's Creek moving to Hulu was shared via a quirky fictional press release from Hulu and Annie Murphy's character from the show, Alexis Rose's Alexis Rose Communications. The statement mentions (obtained via Collider):

''Every now and again, spending like a little bit of money on something really special can definitely help make you smile. And that's why I, like, commend Hulu for seeking us out at Alexis Rose Communications, because we totally get it.

The statement further reads,

''Generally speaking, we at Alexis Rose Communications believe there is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve. And after weeks and weeks of, like, heavy business negotiations with Hulu, I could absolutely not say no as a businesswoman. The world deserves the best. And I love that journey for them.''

Regarding the streaming platform's acquisition of the iconic sitcom, Joe Earley, President of Hulu, stated:

''Based on the number of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ GIFs we slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu. We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.''

More about the plot and cast of Schiit's Creek

Schitt's Creek focuses on the various struggles and challenges faced by the fictional Rose family. The official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix, reads:

''Suddently broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: Schitt's Creek.''

The series features Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, along with Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy, among many others, essaying crucial supporting roles. It is widely regarded as one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

Schitt's Creek is currently available for streaming on Netflix till October 2, 2022. After that, you can stream it on Hulu from October 3, 2022.

